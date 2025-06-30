Scarlett Johansson calls out Hollywood’s history of hypersexualising young women

Quick highlights:
- Scarlett Johansson says early roles focused on “desirability” and male-centred narratives
- Notes positive shift in how women are portrayed in Hollywood today
- Recalls being hypersexualised and typecast as a young actress
- Currently stars in The Phoenician Scheme, with Jurassic World Rebirth out on 2 July
Scarlett Johansson has reflected on how Hollywood roles for women have evolved, admitting that early in her career, most of her characters were written to serve male-driven storylines. Speaking in an interview, the actress said the landscape has changed, with more nuanced opportunities for women on screen.
The Black Widow star, who began acting at nine, noted a shift in the kinds of roles she’s being offered now. “When I was younger, a lot of the roles I was offered had their ambitions or arcs revolving around their desirability or the male gaze,” she said. “That is less frequent now; something has shifted.”
Getty Images
Johansson says more complex roles are finally being written for women
The 39-year-old actress acknowledged that the film industry is slowly embracing more layered portrayals of women. “The messaging is different now; there are more role models, women in visible and powerful positions, and roles that aren’t just one-note,” she said.
Scarlett has long been vocal about the way she was sexualised early on in her career. In a 2022 interview, she admitted that being objectified in Hollywood made her fear she’d be stuck playing the same type of roles. “I kind of became pigeonholed… I remember thinking, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old,’” she said.
Getty Images
From child star to filmmaker, Johansson now takes control of the narrative
Having debuted in North (1994), Scarlett went on to star in Lost in Translation, The Horse Whisperer, Ghost World, and the Avengers franchise. Now, she’s not just acting; she’s also directing. Her first feature, Eleanor the Great, premiered at Cannes in May.
Getty Images
Alongside her current role in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, she has Jurassic World Rebirth, which hit theatres on 2 July. After decades in the business, Johansson seems to finally be stepping into a space where she can define her own story, both on and off the screen.