  Saturday, October 15, 2022
Scarlett Johansson divulges Joaquin Phoenix walked off sets of Her during a fake orgasm scene: ‘He was like ‘I can’t do it.’ He was angry’

Scarlett Johansson (R) arrives with US actor Joaquin Phoenix (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has revealed that Joaquin Phoenix had to leave the set of the 2013 film Her during a ‘bizarre’ and ‘gross’ sex scene with her.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, the 37-year-old actress recalled how she had to record herself having a fake orgasm for the film.

Her featured Johansson in the role of Samantha, an AI system that operated a phone belonging to Phoenix’s character Theodore Twombly, a Los Angeles introvert who falls in love with. There is a scene in the film where the two engage in a form of phone sex which required an audio recording of Johansson faking an orgasm.

“So, our characters have sex in the film. You do not want to hear your voice ever, obviously,” she said. “You definitely do not want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm. You definitely do not want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm. It is so gross, right? I remember we came in that day, I become that actor that’s like, ‘Let’s get dirty.’ I have to, otherwise, I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it.’ He was angry.”

Johansson added that Phoenix ultimately “left the studio” because “he needed a break.” “He had already done it. He had already done it in person, and now he was with me in this weird theater, I am in this box and he was like staring at me. The lights are low, and Spike was there, it was so bizarre.”

Her went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated for Best Picture.

