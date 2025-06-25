Skip to content
Lana Del Rey leaves fans disappointed after late arrival and short Cardiff set

Fans express frustration after paying up to £420 (₹44,800) for a 90-minute set with covers and projections.

Lana Del Rey Cardiff

Lana Del Rey sparks fan backlash over delayed Cardiff show with shortened setlist

Pooja Pillai
Jun 25, 2025
Quick highlights:

• Lana Del Rey arrived 20+ minutes late for her Cardiff gig, upsetting fans.
• Her first UK stadium show lasted 90 minutes with only 15 songs, including two covers.
• Fans paid up to £420 (₹44,800) for tickets, calling the show “abysmal” and “underwhelming”.
• Some songs were performed via projection with pre-recorded vocals.

Lana Del Rey’s return to the UK stage on Monday (24 June) was met with backlash, as fans criticised her for a late start and a short setlist during her Cardiff performance. The gig at the Principality Stadium was the opening night of her 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour but left many attendees frustrated and disappointed.

The Video Games singer walked on stage more than 20 minutes late, leaving her just enough time to perform 15 songs due to the venue’s strict 10:30 pm curfew. Some of those were covers, while others like Norman F**ing Rockwell and Arcadia were played as shortened studio tracks with Lana appearing only via projection.

Lana Del Rey CardiffFans react to Lana Del Rey's delayed start and shortened set at Principality StadiumGetty Images


Fans call out short set and high ticket prices

Social media was flooded with criticism following the show, with many pointing out the steep ticket prices that ranged from £78.40 (₹8,350) to £420 (₹44,800). “I paid £300 (₹31,900) and she gave us 90 minutes with covers and projections,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another added, “I love her, but she looked disinterested. No energy, no urgency, and honestly, not worth the price.”

One fan claimed Lana spent nearly 20 minutes off-stage, hiding behind set pieces, while another said she sang lyrics off an iPhone during an impromptu performance of Salvatore. Several fans also felt the setlist had not evolved much from her previous tours.


Mixed reactions as critics praise vocals and visuals

Despite the backlash, some defended Lana’s performance. “She sounded amazing live,” one attendee wrote on Reddit, praising the singer’s emotive delivery and the elaborate stage design. Publications awarded the show four stars, describing it as “visually stunning” and “emotionally charged”.


This isn’t the first time Lana has faced criticism for her timing. She previously blamed her lateness at Glastonbury 2023 on her hair routine. Still, with her next stops in Glasgow, Liverpool, and two nights at Wembley, fans are hoping for a more polished experience going forward.

