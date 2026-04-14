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Zayn Malik wants "to go back to the motherland” as he eyes first visit to India

Zayn Malik has revealed that a visit to India remains a priority

Zayn Malik

Reflects on creative freedom, family life and ten years of Mind of Mine

X/ ELLEINDIA
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Zayn Malik says he wants to visit India for the first time
  • Draws from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and South Asian influences in Konnakol
  • Reflects on creative freedom, family life and ten years of Mind of Mine

India on his mind after years of connection

Zayn Malik has revealed that a visit to India remains a priority, admitting he has never travelled there despite a long-standing connection with its audiences. Plans to visit last year fell through due to work, but he described a genuine desire to experience the country firsthand, calling it a return to the “motherland”.

That connection has been built over roughly 15 years, dating back to his emergence in 2010, with Indian listeners forming one of his most loyal fan bases early on.

Konnakol and a cultural blend

His fifth studio album, Konnakol, reflects that engagement. Named after the South Indian vocal percussion technique, the record blends R&B with South Asian influences.

A key track, Nusrat, is inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Malik described the process as instinctive, beginning with vocal improvisation and building songs organically rather than following a fixed template. He emphasised that incorporating cultural elements is central to his identity as an artist.

Ten years on from Mind of Mine

The interview also coincides with a decade since Mind of Mine, the album that marked his solo debut. Malik reflected on the milestone with a sense of progression, noting that he continues to grow both personally and creatively.

He acknowledged an awareness of commercial success but said he prefers to focus on the creative process, leaving business considerations to his team.

A quieter life and evolving influences

Away from the spotlight, Malik described a preference for a quieter lifestyle, often choosing time at home over intense studio environments. His daughter Khai has influenced his listening habits, introducing him to K-pop and shaping his openness to collaborations, including his recent work with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Fifteen years into his career, he sees himself as more instinct-driven and open, allowing his work to reflect where he is in life rather than chasing reinvention.

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