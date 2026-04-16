5 Sadie Sink performances that show why she’s more than a 'Stranger Things' breakout

Highlights

Rose to global recognition as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things

Earned critical acclaim for her role in The Whale

Expanded into music-led storytelling with All Too Well

Balanced screen success with a return to theatre

Known for emotionally layered and restrained performances

1. Stranger Things

Sadie Sink’s defining breakthrough came with Stranger Things, where she joined in its second season as Max Mayfield.

Her portrayal evolved from an outsider in the group to one of the show’s emotional anchors. The role demanded both vulnerability and resilience, particularly in later seasons, earning her widespread recognition and a strong fan following.

2. The Whale

In The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, Sink delivered one of her most intense performances.

Playing Ellie, the estranged daughter at the centre of a fractured relationship, she brought a sharp, confrontational energy to the film. The role marked a shift into heavier dramatic territory and earned her a Critics’ Choice Movie Award nomination.

Darren Aronofsky, Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Jeremy Dawson, and Sam Hunter attend The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York screening of "The Whale" Getty Images

3. All Too Well (Short Film)

Sink starred in All Too Well, the short film directed by Taylor Swift.

The project blended music and narrative, with Sink portraying a young woman navigating a complicated relationship. The film extended her reach beyond traditional acting roles and introduced her to a wider global audience through music culture.

Sadie Sink attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere Getty Images

4. John Proctor Is the Villain

Returning to the stage, Sink took on a lead role in John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway.

Her performance earned a Tony Award nomination, reinforcing her grounding in theatre. It also reflected her early training, which began in community theatre before her transition to screen roles.

5. Early stage beginnings and transition

Before her screen success, Sink’s foundation was built in theatre. Beginning with acting classes in Houston at a young age, she later moved with her family to support her stage career, including a Broadway run.

This early exposure to live performance continues to shape her approach, visible in the control and emotional clarity she brings to her film and television work.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown Getty Images

Sadie Sink’s rise has not been defined by a single role, even if Stranger Things introduced her to a global audience.

Her choices since then suggest a deliberate shift towards complex characters and varied formats, moving between film, television and theatre while maintaining a consistent emotional depth.