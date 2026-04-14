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Ainy Jaffri brings a deeply personal south Asian story to the stage with 'Rukhsati'

One-act play explores love, memory and societal expectations

Ainy Jaffri

The narrative centres around two characters, Nighat and Tariq

X/ Rukhsati'
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Ainy Jaffri leads Rukhsati at Tara Theatre from April 23 to 26
  • One-act play explores love, memory and societal expectations
  • Actor says the role of Nighat connects closely with her own experiences

A script that stood out

Ainy Jaffri steps onto the stage with Rukhsati, drawn in by what she describes as a layered and emotionally rich script. The project, written and directed by Saqib Deshmukh, has already seen earlier runs before moving to Tara Theatre.

Jaffri said the opportunity came through her co-actor Hassan Khan, and the strength of the writing made it an immediate draw, particularly as a two-hander that places sustained focus on performance.

A two-hander rooted in memory and place

Rukhsati is a one-act play by Saqib Deshmukh that unfolds in an empty, disused women’s toilet in a wedding hall in Tooting. The narrative centres around two characters, Nighat and Tariq, who are in their mid-forties and reconnect after years apart.

As they reminisce about their youth, the conversation reveals their struggles with personal choices, societal expectations and the passage of time. Nighat expresses her feelings of being trapped in her current life, particularly regarding her inability to have children, while Tariq grapples with his responsibilities as a father and husband. As emotions unfold, the tension builds towards a moment where he hints at rekindling their past, complicating their situation.

Finding Nighat through lived experience

Jaffri approaches Nighat by building a detailed backstory, from her upbringing to her professional life. She also looked closely at the social and political climate surrounding British Muslim communities to ground the character.

Much of the role connects with her own experiences as a South Asian woman, particularly in relation to gender expectations, identity and the pressures placed on women within families and communities.

Ainy Jaffri Jaffri believes the story will connect widely, offering audiences both reflection and entertainmentAiny Jaffri

Navigating performance and tone

As a two-hander, the play demands sustained energy and emotional shifts. Jaffri said theatre requires a different discipline compared to screen work, with a stronger focus on projection, physicality and continuity.

The script moves between humour and heavier emotional moments, requiring quick tonal transitions that she describes as both challenging and rewarding.

A story that balances humour and complexity

Described as “a seriously funny two-hander”, Rukhsati blends humour with deeper themes. Set within a South Asian and Muslim context, it explores relationships, change and the expectations placed on individuals over time.

Jaffri believes the story will connect widely, offering audiences both reflection and entertainment while engaging with questions that remain relevant across communities.

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