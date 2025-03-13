Skip to content
Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Fans speculate on Sadie Sink’s mysterious role as Marvel expands the Spider-Man universe.

Rumours swirl as Sadie Sink steps into a major role in the Spider-Man universe

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 13, 2025
Sadie Sink, known for her breakout role as Max in Stranger Things, is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports say she’s set to star alongside Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man movie. Filming is expected to begin later this year, with the movie slated for release on July 31, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be behind the camera, while Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige are producing.

Fans speculate: Will Sadie Sink play Jean Grey or a classic Spider-Man character?Getty Images

While Marvel and Sony are keeping quiet about who Sink will play, the internet is already full of theories. Some fans believe she might take on the role of Jean Grey, possibly hinting at an X-Men crossover. Others think she could appear as a new version of Mary Jane Watson, especially since Zendaya’s MJ no longer remembers Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home. One thing is clear though, Sink’s character is expected to be a major part of the story.

At the end of No Way Home, Peter Parker chose to have everyone forget who he was in order to save the multiverse. With that reset, familiar characters like MJ and Ned might take a backseat, making room for new faces like Sink. Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and will reportedly move straight into Spider-Man 4 after that wraps up.

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man, with rumours about Sadie Sink joining the MCU castInstagram/superheroz_universe

This casting comes at a big moment for Sadie Sink. She recently finished shooting the final season of Stranger Things, which is set to premiere later in 2025. Sink is also branching out into other projects. She stars in the musical film O’Dessa, which premiered at SXSW and will stream soon on Hulu. In April, she’ll make her Broadway debut in John Proctor Is the Villain.

Fans of both Stranger Things and Spider-Man are eager to see how Sink fits into the superhero world. With production gearing up and excitement building, Spider-Man 4 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Marvel’s next phase.

