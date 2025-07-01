Skip to content
Doctors warn of hidden signs of heat stroke as UK issues amber alerts

Medical experts are urging the public to remain alert for the early signs of heat stroke

The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued amber heat-health alerts

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Key points

  • Amber heat-health alerts issued as temperatures approach 35°C in parts of the UK.
  • Early signs of heat stroke include confusion, slurred speech, and dizziness.
  • Heat exhaustion can develop into heat stroke if not treated within 30 minutes.
  • At-risk groups include the elderly, young children, and those with health conditions.
  • NHS and health experts urge people to stay hydrated, cool, and avoid midday sun.

Medical experts are urging the public to remain alert for the early signs of heat stroke, as temperatures across parts of England are expected to reach up to 35°C. The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued amber heat-health alerts, warning that extreme heat can have serious health impacts. Doctors stress that symptoms can begin subtly, making early intervention crucial.

Heat alerts across multiple regions

Amber-level warnings are in effect for the West Midlands, East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, South East, South West, London, and the East of England.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we are likely to see over the next few days can result in serious health outcomes across the population.” He urged the public to take “sensible precautions while enjoying the sun”, and to look out for vulnerable individuals.

Recognising the early signs of heat stroke

Dr Javier Mateos Delgado, an emergency unit coordinator and expert in Family and Community Medicine, warned that heat stroke can begin with subtle neurological symptoms. These are often mistaken for tiredness or minor illness, delaying proper treatment.

According to Dr Delgado, early signs may include:

  • Slurred or incoherent speech
  • Irritability or mood changes
  • Disorientation or confusion
  • Loss of balance or blurred vision

He also noted that muscle cramps, especially at night or after exertion, despite drinking water, are a key warning sign. “The first symptoms are usually a feeling of intense heat, dizziness, and weakness,” he said. “You have to learn to listen to your body.”

When heat exhaustion becomes heat stroke

According to NHS guidance, heat exhaustion can be treated at home if the person is cooled down within 30 minutes. Signs include:

  • Dizziness
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Headache
  • Sweating heavily
  • Weakness and tiredness
  • Muscle cramps
  • Fast breathing
  • Feeling very thirsty

However, if symptoms don’t improve within half an hour or worsen, it could indicate heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency.

Call 999 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke, which include:

  • Hot, dry skin that isn’t sweating
  • A high body temperature and flushed appearance
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Confusion or unusual behaviour
  • Seizures
  • Loss of consciousness

While waiting for emergency services, move the person to a shaded or cool area, give them fluids if possible, and use water or cold items to help reduce their body temperature, especially on the neck and underarms.

Heat stroke prevention: What to do

Dr Mateos Delgado emphasised that prevention is often overlooked. “The problem is not usually that we don't know what to do,” he said, “but that we don't do it.”

To prevent heat stroke, experts recommend:

  • Avoiding strenuous activity during peak sunlight hours (11 am to 3 pm)
  • Staying indoors or in shaded areas during the hottest part of the day
  • Drinking water regularly—even if not thirsty
  • Wearing light, loose-fitting clothing
  • Using fans or keeping rooms cool by closing blinds and windows
  • Wearing sunglasses and sun hats, and applying sunscreen
  • Checking on friends, relatives, and neighbours, especially those at higher risk

Who is most at risk of heat stroke?

While anyone can be affected, certain groups are especially vulnerable to heat stroke. These include:

  • People over 65 or under 5 years old
  • Those with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, or dementia
  • People on medications that affect sweating or body temperature
  • Those experiencing mental health challenges or substance misuse
  • People living alone, outdoors, or in poor housing conditions
  • Outdoor workers, including construction or farm labourers

Health officials urge everyone to take extra care over the coming days, as the UK experiences potentially record-breaking temperatures.

Understanding the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and acting quickly could help save lives during the ongoing heatwave.

