Wimbledon night session cut short as Fritz and Zverev matches suspended

Key points
Play was suspended for Fritz and Zverev after curfew. Taylor Fritz’s opening-round clash against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was suspended on Monday evening with the score tied at two sets apiece. The match was halted just before 11 pm local time due to Wimbledon’s curfew regulations. Alexander Zverev’s match against Arthur Rinderknech, also level at two sets all, was similarly paused for the night. Both contests will resume on Tuesday.
Zverev and Fritz matches suspended for the night
Credit : Reuters