Wimbledon night session cut short as Fritz and Zverev matches suspended

The match was halted just before 11 pm

wimbledon

Taylor Fritz’s opening-round clash against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was suspended

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Key points

  • Fritz match suspended at 2–2
  • Zverev match halted overnight
  • Wimbledon curfew stops play
  • Both matches resume Tuesday
  • Top seeds face evening delay


    • Play was suspended for Fritz and Zverev after curfew. Taylor Fritz’s opening-round clash against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was suspended on Monday evening with the score tied at two sets apiece. The match was halted just before 11 pm local time due to Wimbledon’s curfew regulations. Alexander Zverev’s match against Arthur Rinderknech, also level at two sets all, was similarly paused for the night. Both contests will resume on Tuesday.

    Zverev and Fritz matches suspended for the night

    German third seed Alexander Zverev’s match against France’s Arthur Rinderknech, level at two sets all, and U.S. fifth seed Taylor Fritz’s clash with Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, all square after two sets, have been suspended for the evening.

    Credit : Reuters

    taylor fritzalexander zverevtenniswimbledon

