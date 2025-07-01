Wimbledon night session cut short as Fritz and Zverev matches suspended

Draper's run to the US Open semi-final last year and his title this year at Indian Wells have raised expectations that he is ready to emulate Murray and win the title.

The hype is already building up and should he avoid any early banana skins and make a deep run, Draper knows the weight of expectation will grow more heavy on his broad shoulders.

Dealing with life in the Wimbledon pressure cooker will be a huge test for a player who has won only two matches in his three previous main draw appearances at the All England Club.

But he says employing breathing coach Ann Coxhead has helped him to cope with the anxiety he experienced earlier in his career and which occasionally led to him vomiting on court.

"It was important for me in tennis where there's such small margins, such small percentages," Draper told reporters at a sultry and tranquil Wimbledon.

"The work I've done with her has been invaluable. It's been a real asset to my tennis. I think I'm still a work in progress with it, but definitely my physicality and my general well-being on the court has improved."

Draper faces dangerous 38th-ranked Argentine Sebastian Baez in the first round on Tuesday (1) and things will not get much easier after that with former US Open winner and Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic a likely second-round opponent.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is a potential quarter-final barrier and then it could be world number one Jannik Sinner and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Sensibly, Draper is not looking too far ahead.

"I look at my first round, who I have. I respect every person in the draw. Obviously I've got Baez on Tuesday, and I'm not looking further than that," he said. "I know he's a strong player. He's here off his own merit."

Draper and British women's number one Emma Raducanu will lead a 23-strong home contingent in the singles draws, albeit including 14 wild cards, the most since 1984.

Emma Raducanu during a practice session REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

While Draper is happy to talk up his chances, Raducanu, who stunned the tennis world by winning the US Open as a teenaged qualifier in 2021, says she has lower expectations.

"Truthfully I don't expect much from myself this year," she told reporters. "I know I've just been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment. I want to embrace the occasion."

She will start on Monday against compatriot Mingge Xu, one of three British teenaged wild cards in the women's draw.

"I think it's a very dangerous match, very difficult. I think Mimi is a really, really good player," Raducanu said.

"For her it's one where there's nothing to lose. I remember when I had my first Wimbledon here and I was 18. It's a great feeling. You just feel, like, completely fearless."

Two British players have big incentives to reach the second round. Veteran Dan Evans, a wild card after falling outside the world's top 100, could seal a clash with seven-times champion Novak Djokovic if he beats fellow Briton Jay Clarke, while qualifier Oliver Tarvet, ranked 719, is one win away from a possible dream clash with defending champion Alcaraz.

"About 9,000 people have messaged me about it," Evans said.

(Reuters)