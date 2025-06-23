Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK heatwave abates as rain and cooler air sweep in

Cooler weather follows record-breaking temperatures and amber health alert

UK heatwave abates as rain and cooler air sweep in

The upcoming week is forecast to remain unsettled

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Key points

  • UK's hottest day of the year recorded on Saturday at 33.2°C in Charlwood
  • Amber heat-health alert remains in effect until Monday morning
  • Sunday brought fresher conditions with showers and lower humidity
  • Week ahead will be unsettled, with rain and brief warm spells
  • Train passengers were evacuated during Saturday’s extreme heat

Heat gives way to fresher, unsettled conditions

Following a spell of extreme heat, wind and rain have moved in across the UK, bringing relief and lower temperatures. Saturday saw the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 33.2°C (91.8°F) in Charlwood, near Gatwick.

By Sunday, the weather turned fresher with scattered showers and sunshine for most areas. Humidity levels dropped, and temperatures were significantly lower than the day before.

Amber alert remains in place

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat-health alert for England last Thursday, which remains in place until 09:00 BST on Monday. The alert warns that health and social care services may be “significantly” impacted, particularly with increased demand and health risks for older people and those with pre-existing conditions.

To meet the Met Office’s heatwave criteria, specific threshold temperatures must be recorded for at least three consecutive days. In Suffolk, this was reached on Thursday, marking the first area to do so during the recent heat spell.

Mixed weather expected this week

The upcoming week is forecast to remain unsettled, with a mix of rain and sunshine. A weather front is expected to move in from the west on Monday evening, making for a damp end to the day.

Monday is likely to bring fewer showers and more sunshine, but Tuesday could see some patchy rain. On Wednesday, muggy air arriving from France may trigger heavy rain and thunderstorms later in the day and overnight. By Thursday, conditions are expected to improve in the south, though more wet and windy weather is forecast for northern areas.

Rail disruption during peak heat

On Saturday, passengers on trains in south London had to be evacuated after a fault near Loughborough Junction halted services. With no power or air conditioning during extreme heat, emergency services from Sussex and Kent were deployed to assist in safely evacuating passengers along the track, according to Thameslink and National Rail.

uk heatwaveenglanduk weather forecasttemperatures droppinguk weather

Related News

Spider man 2
Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free demo now available on PlayStation Plus Premium

Michael jackson
Art & Culture

From a McDonald's to a nightclub: The strange afterlife of Michael Jackson’s giant statues

Meenakshi jayan
Entertainment

Meenakshi Jayan wins best actress at Shanghai International Film Festival for Malayalam film 'Victoria'

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain
Trending

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain

More For You

​Mounjaro-iStock

Mounjaro, or tirzepatide, was initially approved for treating type 2 diabetes and is now also being used to help people with obesity lose weight. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

GPs begin prescribing weight-loss drug Mounjaro under strict criteria

GPs in England will start prescribing the weight-loss drug Mounjaro from Monday (23), but only for patients who meet strict eligibility requirements.

Mounjaro, or tirzepatide, was initially approved for treating type 2 diabetes and is now also being used to help people with obesity lose weight. The drug is administered weekly and can help patients lose up to 20 per cent of their body weight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Yoga Day celebrated at UK Parliament

Yoga Day celebrated at UK Parliament

Mahesh Liloriya

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK marked International Yoga Day with a spiritual and interfaith gathering at House of Commons. The event reflected the global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” and was led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, global Sanatan Dharma and interfaith leader.

The programme began with a minute’s silence for the victims of the Air India tragedy, followed by prayers from Guruji, Pujya Rishi Ji Maharaj, Shri Niranjan Swami, and Pandit Shiv Puri Ji, with a Navkar Mahamantra chant by Samani Malay Pragya Ji and Neeti Pragya Ji.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ronak Paw elected president of Lohana community organisation

Ronak Paw elected president of Lohana community organisation

Mahesh Liloriya

The Lohana Community North London (LCNL), one of the largest and most vibrant Gujarati organisations outside India, has ushered in a new leadership team for the 2025–2027 term. In a heartfelt message to the community, newly elected President Ronak Paw expressed pride and gratitude at being entrusted with this role after two decades of service through YLANL and various LCNL positions.

The newly announced LCNL Executive Committee for 2025–2027 is as follows:

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-Pakistan talks may allow deportation of Rochdale child abusers
Adil Khan (left) and Qari Abdul Rauf. (Photo credit: Greater Manchester Police)

UK-Pakistan talks may allow deportation of Rochdale child abusers

PAKISTAN may reconsider accepting two convicted leaders of the Rochdale child sexual abuse gang if direct flights between the UK and Pakistan are restored, a senior Pakistani official has said.

Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, both found guilty of serious child sexual exploitation offences in the UK, were stripped of their British citizenship nearly a decade ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles praises yoga as thousands join global celebrations

Yoga Day celebrations in the UK (Photo: X/@HCI_London)

King Charles praises yoga as thousands join global celebrations

HUNDREDS of people gathered in central London on Friday (20) evening to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, with King Charles III sending a special message of support for the ancient practice that continues to grow in popularity across Britain.

The celebration took place at an iconic square on the Strand, organised by the Indian High Commission in partnership with King's College London. High commissioner Vikram Doraiswami opened the proceedings by reading out the King's personal message from Buckingham Palace.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc