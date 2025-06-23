UK heatwave abates as rain and cooler air sweep in

Key points
- UK's hottest day of the year recorded on Saturday at 33.2°C in Charlwood
- Amber heat-health alert remains in effect until Monday morning
- Sunday brought fresher conditions with showers and lower humidity
- Week ahead will be unsettled, with rain and brief warm spells
- Train passengers were evacuated during Saturday’s extreme heat
Heat gives way to fresher, unsettled conditions
Following a spell of extreme heat, wind and rain have moved in across the UK, bringing relief and lower temperatures. Saturday saw the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 33.2°C (91.8°F) in Charlwood, near Gatwick.
By Sunday, the weather turned fresher with scattered showers and sunshine for most areas. Humidity levels dropped, and temperatures were significantly lower than the day before.
Amber alert remains in place
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat-health alert for England last Thursday, which remains in place until 09:00 BST on Monday. The alert warns that health and social care services may be “significantly” impacted, particularly with increased demand and health risks for older people and those with pre-existing conditions.
To meet the Met Office’s heatwave criteria, specific threshold temperatures must be recorded for at least three consecutive days. In Suffolk, this was reached on Thursday, marking the first area to do so during the recent heat spell.
Mixed weather expected this week
The upcoming week is forecast to remain unsettled, with a mix of rain and sunshine. A weather front is expected to move in from the west on Monday evening, making for a damp end to the day.
Monday is likely to bring fewer showers and more sunshine, but Tuesday could see some patchy rain. On Wednesday, muggy air arriving from France may trigger heavy rain and thunderstorms later in the day and overnight. By Thursday, conditions are expected to improve in the south, though more wet and windy weather is forecast for northern areas.
Rail disruption during peak heat
On Saturday, passengers on trains in south London had to be evacuated after a fault near Loughborough Junction halted services. With no power or air conditioning during extreme heat, emergency services from Sussex and Kent were deployed to assist in safely evacuating passengers along the track, according to Thameslink and National Rail.