UK weather forecast says heatwave is coming and it could last for days

The Met Office anticipates that the UK could experience its hottest days of the year so far

UK heatwave

The spike in temperature is due to a period of high pressure currently centred over the UK

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 17, 2025
Britons are set to enjoy a burst of summer sunshine as forecasters predict a heatwave over the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise higher than those in parts of southern Europe. The Met Office anticipates that the UK could experience its hottest days of the year so far, with the south-east likely to be the warmest region.

Temperatures to reach 32°C in parts of the UK

According to the latest weather forecast heatwave predictions, temperatures could peak at 32°C on Saturday, 21 June, and Sunday, 22 June in areas including London and Kent. These highs would surpass conditions in traditional holiday destinations such as Portugal and southern France.

Elsewhere, cities such as Manchester and Newcastle are expected to see temperatures in the high twenties, while Cardiff and Birmingham may also see weather reaching into the upper 20s. The spike in temperature is due to a period of high pressure currently centred over the UK, drawing in warm air from the south.

What qualifies as a heatwave in the UK?

The Met Office defines a heatwave as a period of at least three consecutive days where daily maximum temperatures meet or exceed a particular threshold. This threshold varies by region, ranging from 25°C in parts of the north and west to 28°C in London and the Home Counties.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson explained: “By the beginning of the weekend, we could very well be meeting heatwave thresholds in places. While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

How long will the warm spell last?

The hot weather is expected to peak over the weekend before gradually easing next week. According to the Met Office, high pressure is forecast to shift away from the UK, resulting in slightly cooler conditions.

While some weather models suggest that temperatures could reach the mid-30s by Monday 23 June, this is currently seen as an unlikely scenario. However, it will still remain warm across most of the UK, with London forecast to stay in the mid-20s and Glasgow expected to reach around 22°C despite some potential showers.

Outlook for Glastonbury and late June

Looking ahead to Glastonbury Festival, which begins at Worthy Farm on Tuesday 24 June, temperatures are expected to stay above average. While generally dry conditions are forecast, there is a chance of light rain on Friday 25 June. Festival-goers are advised to check updates regularly as the weather forecast heatwave shifts.

Heatwave safety guidance and warnings

As temperatures rise, the Met Office is urging people to take precautions, especially during peak UV hours from 11 am to 3 pm. This includes staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged sun exposure, and wearing protective clothing.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has not issued any heat-health alerts so far. These alerts are typically released when high temperatures pose increased health risks, particularly to older adults, infants, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over the risk of wildfires, especially in areas with dried vegetation following one of the driest springs on record. Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, warned: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire. When that grass is tinder dry, the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London, and more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.”

What to expect next

Although the current weather forecast heatwave may subside slightly after the weekend, the summer outlook remains promising. Forecasters advise staying up to date with official bulletins from the Met Office and UKHSA, especially if travelling or attending outdoor events.

