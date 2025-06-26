Skip to content
UK braces for second June heatwave as temperatures set to exceed 30°C

A second heatwave this June

UK heatwave

Forecasters predict Monday could mark the peak of the heatwave

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 26, 2025
Key points

  • Second heatwave of June 2025 will see temperatures exceed 30°C
  • Hottest day of the year so far may be recorded on Monday
  • Wimbledon and Glastonbury could break event-specific temperature records
  • Cooler conditions possible by Tuesday, but some areas may remain hot
  • Health and infrastructure alerts issued due to extreme heat

UK set for another burst of extreme summer heat

A second heatwave this June is forecast to push UK temperatures above 30°C over the weekend, with the hottest conditions likely early next week. The surge in heat could rival or even surpass the current high of 33.2°C, recorded on 21 June in Charlwood, Surrey.

The unusually hot spell is linked to a warm airmass crossing from North America and is likely to affect much of England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland, however, will experience milder conditions.

Fresh Thursday, then rising heat from Friday

Thursday will bring rain and showers across parts of the country, offering temporary relief. However, from Friday, humidity levels are expected to rise as a result of a warm airmass that originated from the recent extreme heatwave in the United States.

While rain may continue in north-western areas, eastern England will see increasing sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the high 20s.

Heatwave conditions across large parts of England

By Saturday, a ridge of high pressure over Europe will intensify the heat across southern and central regions. Areas such as south-east England, East Anglia, the Midlands, and Central Southern England are expected to hit between 27°C and 30°C.

On Sunday, the heat will expand into parts of east Wales and the north of England. East Anglia and the south-east are likely to experience the highest temperatures, potentially reaching 32°C.

Monday may see highest temperature of the year

Forecasters predict Monday could mark the peak of the heatwave. Temperatures in parts of East Anglia and the south-east may reach 33°C to 34°C. If this is achieved, it would surpass the current 2025 high of 33.2°C.

The all-time UK June record of 35.6°C, set in Southampton during the summer of 1976, is unlikely to be broken, but the forecasted figures are not far off.

Cooler air could arrive from Tuesday

There is uncertainty in the forecast from Tuesday onwards. Many weather models indicate a shift towards cooler, fresher conditions from the west. However, some areas, particularly in the east, may retain higher temperatures for another day or two.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are not expected to reach heatwave criteria, with temperatures generally remaining in the low 20s. Rain, possibly heavy at times, could return on Monday.

Events, travel and health advice amid high temperatures

Major summer events such as Wimbledon and Glastonbury could be impacted. Wimbledon may start hotter than ever before, potentially surpassing the 29.3°C recorded at Kew in 2001. Glastonbury might approach its 2017 record of 31.2°C from Rodney Stoke.

Extreme heat poses risks to infrastructure. Train services may be disrupted due to the possibility of tracks expanding or buckling. Public health is also a concern, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing conditions.

The government and NHS continue to issue heat-health alerts, advising people to stay hydrated, avoid peak sun hours, and look out for vulnerable individuals.

