UK set for one of the hottest June days with highs of 34°C

The London Fire Brigade has described the wildfire risk as “severe”

UK Weather Alert: June Heatwave to Hit 34°C, Breaking Records

The UK is bracing for potentially one of the hottest June days on record

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Key points

  • Temperatures may hit 34°C in Greater London and Bedfordshire
  • Amber alert in place across five regions due to health risks
  • Wimbledon’s opening day to be hottest on record
  • Risk of wildfires in London labelled “severe”
  • Scotland and Northern Ireland remain cooler

Hottest June day in years expected as second UK heatwave peaks

The UK is bracing for potentially one of the hottest June days on record, with temperatures expected to reach 34°C on Monday (30 June). The ongoing heatwave, now in its fourth day, is most intense across the South and East of England, particularly in Greater London and Bedfordshire.

Although there is a small chance of temperatures hitting 35°C, they are unlikely to surpass the all-time June record of 35.6°C set in 1976.

Amber health alerts and travel impact

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has kept an amber heat-health alert in place across London, the East of England, the South East, South West and East Midlands. The alert, in effect since Friday, warns of increased strain on health services and a higher risk of death among vulnerable groups.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber, where the impact is expected to be less severe.

The high temperatures may cause travel delays, particularly in the areas covered by the amber alert.

Events issue heat guidance

Glastonbury Festival organisers have advised attendees to leave the site before early Monday to avoid the rising heat. Wimbledon is also expected to experience its hottest opening day in the tournament's history.

Night-time temperatures will offer little relief, staying around 20°C into Tuesday in many southern regions.

Wildfire threat in London

The London Fire Brigade has described the wildfire risk as “severe”. Assistant Commissioner Thomas Goodall said the combination of intense heat and low rainfall in recent weeks has created dangerous conditions for fires to spread quickly.

Cooler in Scotland and Northern Ireland

While much of England swelters, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to remain relatively cool, with temperatures between 17°C and 22°C and rain moving in later on Monday.

This is the UK’s second official heatwave of the year. A heatwave is defined by the Met Office when specific regional temperature thresholds—between 25°C and 28°C—are met for three consecutive days.

