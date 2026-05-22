New Delhi rickshaws get a Trump makeover for America's 250th birthday

Highlights

The US embassy is sponsoring thousands of rickshaw covers bearing Trump's face and the US flag

Fitters are offering drivers free tea, and sometimes pickles, to accept the covers

Some drivers refused outright, with one saying: "Trump has ruined everything"

Secretary of state Marco Rubio arrives in India on Saturday (23) for a four-city tour

NEW DELHI's iconic auto-rickshaws have received a Donald Trump-themed makeover to mark the United States' 250th Independence celebrations and the upcoming India visit of secretary of state Marco Rubio, but not everyone is a fan.

The US embassy said it is providing thousands of vehicle covers emblazoned with Trump's face and the US flag for the ubiquitous three-wheeled taxi rickshaws plying the sprawling megacity.

"Happy Birthday America!", the cover reads, fitted to the back of the usually yellow-and-green rickshaws, also known as tuk-tuks. "250 years old".

US ambassador Sergio Gor, who was previously in charge of staffing the second Trump administration with loyalists, launched the rickshaw campaign in April featuring "iconic American images".

The US embassy in New Delhi told AFP that "thousands of tuk-tuks currently in circulation will be sponsored to showcase messages celebrating America's 250th birthday". Some include the Statue of Liberty.

In sweltering heat at a fuel station, 24-year-old Tushar wielded a hammer as he fitted a Trump face cover to a three-wheeled rickshaw.

"We get around 60 to 70 of these covers every day from a supplier," Tushar, who uses only one name, told AFP, saying he earns around Rs 50 (half a dollar) to fit each one.

Pedestrians walk past a poster featuring US President Donald Trump outside the American Center in New Delhi on May 21, 2026 marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP via Getty Images)

He was busy persuading drivers to fit the free covers as they sat in queues for compressed natural gas (CNG), sweetening the deal with a small packet of tea.

"The gifts keep changing," Tushar said. "Sometimes, it is pickles."

'Trump ruined everything'

India has been hard hit by fuel disruptions following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that led to Tehran's stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi announced fuel-saving measures last week, including work-from-home days for government employees, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for reduced consumption.

India, the world's third-largest oil buyer, normally sources about half of its crude through the Strait of Hormuz.

The country had been one of the few in the region to not hike domestic fuel prices, but has raised costs twice since last week -- sparking anger especially among commercial drivers.

"I know it's Trump, but I have got a new cover -- and without paying anything," said driver Murari Lal, saying a new plain cover costs around Rs 700 ($7).

Another driver was less enthusiastic.

"I won't get the cover, even if it is for free," he said, declining to give his name. "Trump has ruined everything."

Drivers usually risk a fine if they display adverts on their vehicles, although some still promote brands, language-speaking courses, little-known sexual wellness clinics or paint nationalistic slogans like "My India is Great".

FILE PHOTO: US secretary of state Marco Rubio (R) meets with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Tushar said he faced a tough task persuading some to put Trump on their vehicle.

"Those who read the newspapers are angry at him over the war," he said. "They refuse us straight up."

Rubio arrives in India on Saturday (23), for a multi-city tour of the world's most populous nation -- where he will seek to build ties beyond government meetings in the capital.

He will visit four Indian cities, beginning in Kolkata, home to one of the oldest US diplomatic posts -- which got its first consul in 1792, just 16 years after Washington's independence.

Rubio then attends a gala reception in New Delhi for the 250th anniversary of US independence from Britain, on July 4, 1776.

Trump had initially formed a close bond with Modi, who thrilled Trump in his first term by inviting him to address a huge rally at a cricket stadium.

But Modi annoyed Trump by playing down his role mediating with Pakistan in last year's war, launched after a massacre of mostly Hindu civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan, by contrast, said Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

(AFP)