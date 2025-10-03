Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

After US tariffs, Modi’s team rallies behind Made in India apps

History shows hard for Indian brands to replace foreign apps

After US tariffs, Modi’s team rallies behind Made in India apps

FILE PHOTO: Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 03, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Modi’s ministers promote Indian apps like Zoho and MapmyIndia over global rivals
  • Push comes after US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports in August
  • Vaishnaw showcased swadeshi tools in a highway project presentation
  • His Zoho demo on X gained 6.2 million views, boosting local tech visibility

    • THREE cabinet colleagues of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi are promoting use of apps by domestic rivals to Google Maps, WhatsApp and Microsoft, in the strongest backing yet for "Made in India" products amid trade tension with the US.

    After the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports in August, Modi has pushed for use of "swadeshi" products, or those made in India.

    While many industry executives have made public calls to support Indian products, Modi made a direct appeal last month for Indians to scrap daily use of foreign goods.

    Information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a media presentation on highway projects this week he said was put together employing Zoho, a domestic rival to Microsoft's PowerPoint, and without use of Google Maps.

    "The map is from MapmyIndia, not Google Maps," the minister said with a smile, referring to an Indian provider. "It's looking nice, right? Swadeshi."

    Last week, Vaishnaw made a video clip testing Zoho software and asked people to adopt indigenous products in a post on X that drew 6.2 million views.

    American brands are everywhere in India, and they are seen as an aspirational upgrade by millions.

    While government and private offices use Microsoft products, many travellers rely on Google Maps to find their way about, and WhatsApp counts India as its biggest market, with more than 500 million users.

    The three US companies did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Zoho offers cheaper alternatives to cloud-based software tools made by Microsoft. The Indian firm's billionaire co-founder, Sridhar Vembu, is famed for an unconventional approach of locating business operations in rural villages.

    The firm's messaging app, Arattai, or "chat" in India's southern Tamil language, has gained sudden popularity, thanks to the efforts of commerce minister Piyush Goyal and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    "So proud to be on @Arattai, a #MadeInIndia messaging platform that brings India closer," Goyal said in an X post this week.

    There were more than 400,000 downloads of the app last month, compared to fewer than 10,000 in August, data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows. Its daily active users crossed 100,000 on September 26, an increase of 100 per cent on the day.

    Indian companies find it difficult to replace global brands, since they often cannot match their financial clout and reach.

    In 2021, Indian ministers promoted X-like social media platform Koo amid compliance-related disagreements with the American platform. But the Indian company shut last year for lack of funding.

    "Only state patronage will not be enough," warned Dilip Cherian, a co-founder of Indian public relations firm Perfect Relations.

    "What brands like Zoho need to succeed is a unique differentiating factor, deep pockets and strong protection against survelliance."

    (Reuters)

    india us tradeus tariffsmade in india

    Related News

    Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust
    Business

    Bestway gives £250,000 to British Asian Trust

    Leading entrepreneurs honoured at Eastern Eye Property Awards
    Business

    Leading entrepreneurs honoured at Eastern Eye Property Awards

    More For You

    Nihal Arthanayake hosts a masterclass with Tony Matharu

    Compere Nihal Arthanayake hosts a masterclass with Tony Matharu (right) at the Eastern Eye Property Awards last Thursday (25).

    Integrity underpins business success: Tony Matharu

    A TOP London hotelier has said integrity forms the foundation of his work, stressing the importance of strong moral principles in guiding business decisions.

    At the Eastern Eye Property Awards last Thursday (25), Tony Matharu revealed that success comes from staying true to values, taking calculated risks, and seeing opportunities where others see obstacles.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Sanjay Arora

    Sanjay has been with the Group for more than ten years and was involved in major deals including the purchase of St John’s Wood Care Home during the pandemic. (Photo credit: Arora Group)

    Arora Group appoints Sanjay Arora as CEO

    ARORA Group has appointed Sanjay Arora as its new Chief Executive Officer.

    Sanjay has been with the Group for more than ten years and was involved in major deals including the purchase of St John’s Wood Care Home during the pandemic, the acquisition of two large shopping centres, the creation of a property team and the delivery of Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Luke Miels

    He will also receive an on-target yearly bonus of 150 per cent and a long-term incentive grant equal to 7.25 times his salary.

    LinkedIn

    Luke Miels to replace Emma Walmsley as GSK chief from January 1

    BRITISH drugmaker GSK on Monday named Luke Miels as its CEO designate. He will take over from Emma Walmsley, who steps down after nine years leading the company.

    Miels will formally assume the role on January 1. He will be responsible for steering GSK towards its target of generating more than 40 billion pounds ($53.78 billion) in annual sales by 2031.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Google

    Many of the apps appeared legitimate when installed directly from the Google Play Store

    iStock

    Google blocks 224 Android apps after ad fraud scheme hits millions worldwide

    Highlights

    • More than 38 million downloads across 228 countries and territories
    • Cybersecurity firm HUMAN uncovered large-scale fraud campaign dubbed SlopAds

    • Apps disguised on Google Play Store and fake ad pages
    • US, India and Brazil hardest hit by fraudulent traffic
    • Google continues crackdown following recent security breaches

    38 million downloads linked to fraudulent apps

    Google has removed 224 Android apps after investigators uncovered a vast advertising fraud scheme. The operation, named SlopAds, involved apps that had been downloaded more than 38 million times across 228 countries and territories.

    The discovery was made by the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team at cybersecurity company HUMAN, which confirmed that the apps were designed to manipulate online advertising systems by generating fake ad views and clicks.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    UK steps in with £1.5bn lifeline for Jaguar Land Rover

    FILE PHOTO: Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks during a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover car factory on April 7, 2025 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

    Getty Images

    UK steps in with £1.5bn lifeline for Jaguar Land Rover

    THE government will back Jaguar Land Rover with a £1.5 billion ($2bn) loan guarantee to help support its supply chain in the wake of the luxury carmaker's production shutdown following a cyberattack.

    Jaguar Land Rover's shutdown has lasted nearly a month, and the government had been exploring options to support the company and its supply chain, with some small suppliers saying they had one week left at most before they ran out of cash.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    © Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
    Contact Us