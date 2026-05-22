Delivery driver jailed after fatal hit-and-run in Birmingham

A BRITISH INDIAN man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison following a hit-and-run crash involving a husband and wife in the West Midlands.

Harinderpal Athwal, 41, was driving along Soho Road in Birmingham in December last year when his car mounted the pavement and struck the couple, killing the husband and seriously injuring the wife.

The Uber Eats delivery driver pleaded guilty to multiple dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to 11 years and three months at Birmingham Crown Court last week.

The man, aged 54, and his wife, 47, were walking along the pavement hand in hand when, for reasons still unknown, Athwal's car swerved into oncoming traffic and mounted the kerb. The vehicle showed no signs of braking until it came to a stop after hitting a parked car.

CCTV footage then showed Athwal reversing away from the injured man before driving forward again, hitting him a second time, and leaving the scene. The man died from his injuries at the scene. His wife was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

Athwal was arrested less than 24 hours later following what police described as a thorough investigation. He claimed he had been unaware that anyone had died.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, causing death by driving without a licence and without insurance, failing to stop after a road accident, and failing to report it.

'I cry every day for my husband'

In a statement released through the police, the wife said: "I cry every day for my husband. He was my emotional support and my strength. He managed our finances, made important decisions and kept our family stable. Without him, I feel completely lost. The driver's actions have taken my husband from me, destroyed my health, and shattered my children's lives. Because of him I have lost my partner, my independence, my strength, and my future as I knew it."

Detective sergeant Julie Lyman from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at West Midlands Police said: "This was a tragic incident that has left a family without their father and loved one. Our thoughts remain with all his family and his wife, who is still suffering with injuries that will affect her for the rest of her life. Athwal's actions in driving away and refusing to help or report the incident showed his complete disregard for what he had done.

"No sentence will ever bring back the family's loved one, but I hope it brings them some peace that Athwal will now serve time behind bars."

In addition to his prison sentence, Athwal was disqualified from driving for 20 years and must pass an extended retest before he can obtain a licence.

(PTI)