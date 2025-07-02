Skip to content
Met Office links record heat to human-driven climate change

Britain experienced its hottest day of the year on Tuesday

record heat in uk

Although formal studies into this specific heatwave have yet to be completed

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 02, 2025
Key points:

  • Britain recorded its hottest day of 2025 at 34.7°C in central London on Tuesday.
  • The Met Office said it was “virtually certain” the extreme heat was linked to human-driven climate change.
  • Gritters were deployed to protect road surfaces from melting due to high temperatures.
  • A fire broke out near Herne Hill station after an electrical box exploded.
  • June 2025 was England’s hottest June on record according to provisional Met Office data.

Heatwave hits peak as temperatures reach 34.7°C in London

Britain experienced its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures climbing to 34.7°C in central London. The Met Office attributed the extreme weather to human-induced climate change, citing overwhelming scientific evidence from previous heatwave studies. While no formal climate attribution study has yet been conducted for June 2025’s heat events, experts say such conditions are now far more likely due to global warming.

The figure recorded at St James’s Park in Westminster was the highest of 2025 so far, prompting a range of emergency responses and public health alerts.

Met Office: Heatwave ‘virtually certain’ due to climate change

Although formal studies into this specific heatwave have yet to be completed, the Met Office was clear in its assessment.

Amy Doherty, a Met Office climate scientist, stated:
“While we’ve not conducted formal climate attribution studies into June 2025’s two heatwaves, past studies have shown it is virtually certain that human influence has increased the occurrence and intensity of extreme heat events such as this.”

She referenced earlier studies of the 2018 and 2022 heatwaves which confirmed a strong link to climate change.

climate changeJune 2025 was England’s warmest June since records began in 1884Met Office

Infrastructure strained as councils act to protect roads

Central Bedfordshire Council took preventative measures by deploying gritters to roads where high temperatures risked softening tarmac.

The council said:
“Some parts of Central Bedfordshire are experiencing very high road surface temperatures. When this happens, tarmac can begin to soften, which may lead to surface damage. To prevent this, we’re sending out gritters to spread a fine layer of crushed stone.”

This measure also helps provide better traction for vehicles on potentially sticky surfaces.

Fire near London railway caused by electrical explosion

A fire broke out near Herne Hill Railway Station in south London around 6 pm, with the London Fire Brigade receiving 23 calls in under an hour. The incident was reportedly caused by an exploding electrical box, according to Danny Smerdon, founder of a nearby florist.

“The fire brigade are here and said it is under control. It looks as though the fire is moving away from our shops,” he told The Telegraph.

Firefighters responded swiftly, and the fire was brought under control without damage to nearby businesses.

NHS issues health warnings as heatwave peaks

With Tuesday marking the peak of the current heatwave, NHS trusts and the UK Health Security Agency issued amber heat health alerts across much of England.

Public guidance included staying indoors during peak sun hours (11 am to 3 pm), wearing light clothing and sun protection, and avoiding strenuous activity.

The Met Office confirmed:
“Tuesday will likely be the peak of this current heatwave in terms of absolute temperatures.”

The alerts are expected to expire on Wednesday as cooler weather approaches.

Temperatures to fall as cooler front moves in

A gradual shift to more typical British summer weather is underway, with a cooler, wetter air mass moving southwards from Scotland.

“It’s already bringing some rain to parts of Scotland through the day today, and will gradually move southwards through the day today and overnight tonight,” said Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon.

This shift is expected to reduce temperatures and bring some relief from the heatwave across the UK by mid-week.

June 2025 breaks temperature records in England

Provisional figures from the Met Office show that June 2025 was England’s warmest June since records began in 1884. The average temperature reached 16.9°C, breaking the previous record of 16.7°C set in 2023.

Across the UK, the mean temperature for June was 15.2°C, just shy of the national record (15.8°C in 2023). Wales recorded its third warmest June on record, behind 2023 and 2018.

Public reaction mixed amid soaring heat

Not everyone was upset by the sweltering temperatures. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen urged people to embrace the weather.

“Considering how bad this last winter was, enjoy the sunshine. It’s healthy!” he posted.

