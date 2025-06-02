Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK weather forecast points to hot summer and possible mini heatwave

The average summer temperature in the UK generally ranges from 10°C to 17°C

Hot Weather Ahead: UK Forecast Predicts Mini Heatwave This Summer

The Environment Agency has recently declared drought status for the north-west of England

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

UK is facing a summer that is twice as likely to be hotter than average, according to the latest seasonal forecast from the Met Office. The long-range outlook for June, July and August suggests an increased risk of mini heatwaves, in line with a wider trend of warmer and sunnier seasons in recent years.

The three-month forecast, primarily used by government planners and businesses, points to a 2.3 times greater chance of above-average temperatures this summer compared to normal. It follows what has been the UK’s sunniest and driest spring in over a century, with 630 hours of sunshine recorded since March. This marks a continuation of climate trends that have seen the UK’s summers become increasingly hot, bright, and in some cases, volatile.

On Saturday, 31 May, which marked the final day of meteorological spring, temperatures surged to unseasonable highs. Heathrow in west London recorded the highest temperature of the day at 26.7°C—around 8°C above the seasonal norm. Pollen levels were also reported to be very high, particularly in the south-east of England.

While the outlook does not offer a precise daily weather prediction, it does assess the likelihood of unusual weather events, such as heat waves or storms. Nicola Maxey, a Met Office spokesperson, clarified that the long-range forecast is “not produced as a public forecast for people to look at and work out whether we can have a barbecue in August or a garden party in July”.

She added that although global signals influencing UK weather are generally weak during this time of year, current indicators suggest a higher probability of above-average warmth. “This is not a guarantee of prolonged hot weather or heatwaves,” Maxey explained. “While we could see more hot days and warm nights than usual, we could also experience cooler spells and less extreme warmth.”

The Met Office attributes this outlook to a combination of factors, including ongoing global climate trends and localised weather patterns. Of particular concern is the ongoing marine heatwave in north-west European waters. Sea surface temperatures around the UK are currently 1.5°C to 2.5°C above the average for this time of year. Warmer seas tend to elevate air temperatures and increase moisture, which can enhance both heat and storm intensity.

Despite the greater likelihood of heat, rainfall and wind levels over the next three months are expected to remain near average. However, many water companies may be hoping for wetter conditions to offset water shortages. The Environment Agency has recently declared drought status for the north-west of England following the driest start to spring in 69 years. Several reservoirs in the region are currently at historically low levels for early June.

The outlook also highlights a broader shift in the UK’s climate. The Met Office’s State of the UK Climate report shows that summers are becoming not only warmer, but also wetter and sunnier. The number of extremely hot days has significantly increased: the annual number of “hot” days (28°C or more) has more than doubled, while “very hot” days (30°C or more) have more than tripled when comparing the 2014–2023 period with data from 1961–1990.

This warming trend has made extreme weather events more likely. The 2022 heatwave, during which temperatures in England exceeded 40°C for the first time, is a notable example. Such events are expected to become more frequent and intense as the effects of climate change continue to unfold.

Although the average summer temperature in the UK generally ranges from 10°C to 17°C, with the south-east typically experiencing the higher end of that spectrum, the upcoming summer may feature more days well above those averages. This would continue a pattern seen since 2015, which was the last time the UK experienced a notably cool summer.

With early June already experiencing above-normal temperatures and high pollen levels, attention will now turn to whether these early indicators develop into a broader pattern of sustained heat. While a prolonged heatwave cannot be confirmed at this stage, the increased likelihood of a hot summer suggests that short periods of intense heat—or mini heatwaves—are a realistic possibility.

In the meantime, the Met Office continues to urge caution in interpreting the long-range forecast too literally. The outlook offers probabilities, not certainties. As Nicola Maxey reminded, the aim is to support planning and risk assessment rather than offer definitive day-to-day weather predictions.

average temperaturedaytoday predictionsglobal signalsheatwave probabilityheatwaveshot summermini heatwavesunniest springweather forecastuk weather forecast mini heatwave

Related News

Mount Etna eruption
Feature

7 facts about Mount Etna that explain why it’s erupting again

Lisa Nandy
UK

Lisa Nandy steps back from football regulator chair decision over donor ties

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation
TV

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case
UK

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

More For You

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da Luz

The latest effort is expected to run for approximately three days

Getty Images

Madeleine McCann case sees new search near Praia da Luz led by German police

A fresh police search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann is due to begin this week in Portugal, close to the location where she was last seen in 2007. The operation, requested by German police, is expected to take place in the area between Praia da Luz and a property where the main suspect, Christian Brückner, once lived.

Portuguese authorities have confirmed their cooperation with the search, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 4 June 2025. The preparation work may begin the day before. A Portuguese source said the new operation will involve land searches only and that the main objective is “to look for any signs of Madeleine’s body”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Operation Blue Star

Devotees look at a model of the demolished Akal Takht Sahib, regarded as the supreme seat of the Sikh religious authority during Operation Blue Star in 1984 ahead of the operation's anniversary at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour faces Sikh ‘no platform’ warning on Golden Temple inquiry

BRITISH SIKHS are threatening to “no platform” Labour MPs because there has been no public inquiry into UK involvement in Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

The Guardian reported that over 450 gurdwaras, charities, associations and university societies have written to Keir Starmer, urging him to honour promises for an investigation or risk consequences for many Labour MPs’ re-election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”

Google

Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Daniel Esson

A popular Indian restaurant in Kent could lose its licence after repeatedly employing illegal workers over a ten-year period and failing to pay penalties totalling £120,000, according to a Home Office report.

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”, with the Home Office citing multiple breaches despite repeated warnings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tragic Loss: Race Across the World’s Sam Gardiner Dies at 24

Sam had recently been working on the west coast of Scotland

Family Handout

Sam Gardiner, former 'Race Across the World' contestant, dies in crash aged 24

Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on the BBC travel series Race Across the World, has died following a car crash near Manchester. He was 24.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday night on the A34, when the vehicle Sam was driving left the road, rolled over, and landed on its side. He was the only occupant of the car. Sam was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Ehthesham Haque

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Chris Binding

A NEW mayor has been elected at Sunderland City Council who will be the youngest ever councillor in the role and first mayor of Asian descent.

The new mayor and mayoress of Sunderland were officially sworn in at a meeting of full council last Wednesday (21) at City Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc