UK to see mini heatwave as temperatures climb towards 24 °c

The UK is set for a period of warmer weather in the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise significantly across parts of the country. According to the Met Office, a spell of dry and sunny conditions will bring early summer warmth, although it will fall short of the threshold for an official heatwave.

Temperatures in south-eastern and central England could reach 23°c to 24°c by Tuesday, around 10C above the seasonal average for some areas. The Met Office described this as a “very warm spell” rather than a heatwave, though the contrast with recent cooler weather will be noticeable.

Weekend weather outlook

Conditions over the weekend are expected to vary by region. On Friday, a band of rain will move into Northern Ireland and some western parts of the UK, but this is expected to gradually clear overnight. The rest of the country will see drier conditions with lighter winds and the potential for sunshine in some areas. Highs of around 18C are forecast for the South East.

Saturday will start with patchy rain pushing eastward across Scotland, England, and Wales. However, brighter weather is likely to follow, particularly further north, with sunny spells developing more widely during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain close to average, ranging between 13°c and 17°c, according to the Met Office.

Rain is expected to be limited mostly to the western regions on Saturday, while the east should stay largely dry under overcast skies.

Sunday marathons and sunshine

Sunday’s weather will be closely watched by thousands taking part in major events such as the London and Manchester marathons.

In London, temperatures could rise to 22°c, offering warm conditions for the 56,000 expected runners. The capital will continue to benefit from a settled weather pattern, and by Monday, temperatures may even reach 24°c in the South East.

In Manchester, those running the marathon can expect afternoon highs of 17°c with sunny intervals and a light south-westerly breeze to provide some relief. Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said that both events are likely to stay dry, which will come as welcome news to participants and spectators alike.

Meanwhile, parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland could see a band of rain on Sunday morning, though it is forecast to weaken and break into scattered showers as the day progresses. These may spread to northern parts of England and Scotland, while conditions are expected to remain more favourable in the South and across England and Wales.

Looking ahead to next week

The warmer trend is expected to continue into the early part of next week, particularly in southern regions. The Met Office forecasts temperatures of up to 24°c in the South East on Monday, while much of the UK will remain dry and bright once early morning mist and fog lift.

Northern areas may continue to see more cloud and the possibility of scattered showers. Although there is a small chance that the fine and very warm weather could spread more widely across the country, the more likely scenario is a return to cooler and more unsettled conditions by midweek. Cloud and rain from the North West may move southeastward, bringing a change to the current pattern.

The Met Office summarised the outlook as “relatively settled” overall, with periods of sunshine and warmer temperatures expected, especially at the start of the week. However, the possibility of rain and increased cloud cover later in the week suggests that the mini heatwave may be short-lived.

No weather warnings have been issued at this stage.