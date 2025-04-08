Skip to content
March breaks heat records across Europe, raising fears of summer wildfires

The findings have triggered warnings from climate campaigners

Heat records across Europe

March also delivered unusual weather extremes.

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 08, 2025
March 2025 has officially been confirmed as the hottest on record in Europe, according to new data from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The average air temperature across the continent was 2.41°C above the March norm for 1991–2020. While this number represents the overall average, the real temperature spikes were even more extreme in some regions, particularly across Eastern Europe and southwest Russia. A heat map published alongside the figures showed large parts of Europe coloured in dark orange and red, indicating significant temperature increases.

The findings have triggered warnings from climate campaigners about the heightened risk of severe wildfires this summer. Rebecca Newsom from Greenpeace said that the hotter, drier conditions could create "the perfect conditions" for intense blazes later in the year. She urged governments to introduce new taxes on oil companies to support communities likely to be affected by climate disasters.

In the UK, March also delivered unusual weather extremes. The Met Office confirmed that England experienced its sunniest March since records began in 1920. A total of 185.8 hours of sunshine were recorded, surpassing the previous record set in 1929 by over 14 hours. The prolonged hot and dry conditions contributed to the outbreak of multiple wildfires across parts of the country, as dried vegetation became highly flammable.

The pattern of extremes was not limited to temperature. Rainfall levels in Europe during March showed stark contrasts. Copernicus data found that large parts of the UK and Ireland, along with a stretch from central Europe to Greece and Turkey, experienced drier than average conditions, highlighted in dark brown on a precipitation map.

In contrast, Spain and Portugal faced severe flooding, caused by a series of storms that led to evacuations and significant property damage. Although disruptive, the storms helped replenish reservoirs that had been heavily depleted during last year’s drought. In some areas, March was the wettest it has been in at least 47 years, according to Copernicus records.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said the new figures "highlight once again how temperatures are continuing to break records," underlining the ongoing impacts of climate change.

The findings align with the broader scientific consensus that human activity is driving global warming. United Nations scientists have stated it is "unequivocal" that human actions, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, are increasing greenhouse gas concentrations and heating the planet. This rise in average global temperatures fuels extreme weather events, including longer and more intense heatwaves, droughts, and floods.

Looking ahead, temperatures in the UK are expected to continue their upward trend. Following the hottest day of the year so far last Friday, forecasters predict that temperatures will again rise above 20°C this week, well above seasonal norms.

Environmental campaigners have stressed that the latest data should be a warning sign. Rebecca Newsom said: "As early spring weather starts to feel more and more like summer, Europe is potentially on track to face ever harsher heatwaves and wildfires later in the year. The past month's contrasting rainfall extremes across the European region alone pose an immediate challenge to our food systems and to the economy as a whole."

She added that Europe’s citizens must not be left alone to shoulder the costs of climate change impacts, calling for new taxes on oil majors to fund adaptation measures and disaster responses.

With record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather patterns becoming increasingly common, experts continue to warn that urgent action is needed to reduce emissions and protect vulnerable communities from the mounting risks.

