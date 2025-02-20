Weather warnings issued for strong winds and heavy rain

THE MET Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the UK later this week, with gusts of up to 70mph and travel disruption expected.

On Friday, yellow warnings for strong winds will be in effect from 6am to 10am for eastern parts of Northern Ireland and from 8am to 3pm for southwest Scotland and parts of Wales.

The Met Office has warned that winds could reach 70mph on exposed coasts and 60mph more widely in the affected areas.

A separate yellow warning for rain will be in place from 6am to 6pm for southwest and northeast Scotland, with forecasts of 30-40mm of rainfall in some areas and up to 70mm over higher ground.

The Met Office has warned of possible travel disruption, power cuts, and flooding.

Mike Silverstone, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: "The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain."

Saturday is expected to be drier, though the South East may see some lingering rain.

More rain and wind are forecast from Sunday, and the Met Office has said there is potential for further warnings as details are confirmed in the coming days.

