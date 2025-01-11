Skip to content
UK records coldest January night in 15 years at -17.3 degrees Celsius

Snow is expected in Dartmoor, Exmoor, northern Scotland, and possibly the north-east of England.

People drive their cars past a landscape covered in snow and along the Snake pass road, in the Peak district, northern England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 11, 2025
THE UK recorded its coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures dropped to -17.3 degrees Celsius in Altnaharra, Sutherland, by 9 pm on Friday.

This is the lowest January temperature since 2010, when Altnaharra hit -22.3 degrees Celsius on 8 January, The Guardian reported.

The UK Health Security Agency extended its England-wide amber health alert to Tuesday, warning that the cold could impact vulnerable groups, including those over 65 and people with pre-existing health conditions.

The agency urged people to check on family, friends, and neighbours at risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections due to the freezing conditions.

The Met Office issued yellow ice warnings for the south-west, Wales, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland, and the east coast of England from Northumberland to Essex.

Snow is expected in Dartmoor, Exmoor, northern Scotland, and possibly the north-east of England.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said temperatures across the UK are likely to fall below freezing, with severe frost and ice overnight, The Guardian reported.

He advised caution for travellers due to icy conditions but noted clearer weather away from freezing fog. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by Monday, though Saturday remains cold.

The cold snap has caused travel disruptions, with rail line closures and hundreds of school shutdowns in Scotland and Wales.

The RAC reported its highest rescue demand since December 2022. Meanwhile, ice skaters took advantage of frozen fields in the Cambridgeshire Fens.'

UK has enough gas'

The UK has sufficient gas to meet winter demand, according to the network operator, despite a warning from British Gas owner Centrica about "concerningly low" storage levels.

Centrica, which operates the UK’s largest gas storage facility, stated that the country had "less than a week of gas demand in store" due to colder-than-usual weather, BBC reported.

However, National Gas, which manages the UK gas network, assured that the UK sources gas from "a diverse range of sources" and that storage levels "remain healthy."

