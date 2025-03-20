Skip to content
UK set for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox brings higher temperatures

The brief spell of higher temperatures on Thursday provides an early taste of the coming season

The warmth will persist into Friday, with many regions continuing to enjoy higher temperatures

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 20, 2025
The spring equinox on Thursday is expected to deliver the warmest day of 2025 so far, with temperatures forecast to be “well above average,” according to the Met Office.

On Wednesday, the highest recorded temperature was 18.7C in Northolt, west London. Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Thursday will remain largely dry with plenty of sunny intervals, adding, “It will be a little warmer too.”

Partridge continued, “The highest temperatures are expected in areas from London and the home counties to the southern Midlands. Here we are likely to see 19C or 20C widely, with one or two spots likely to reach 21C.”

These warmer conditions coincide with the arrival of the spring equinox, which marks the first day of astronomical spring. Parts of the UK may even experience warmer temperatures than traditionally hot cities like Barcelona and Athens, where temperatures are forecast to peak at 15C and 12C, respectively.

However, despite the expected rise in temperatures, it is unlikely that 2025 will surpass the UK’s highest recorded temperature on a spring equinox. That record was set in 1972 when temperatures reached 21.5C. Stephen Dixon, another Met Office spokesperson, noted that while the weather would be warm, it probably would not exceed that previous record.

So far, the highest temperature recorded in the UK in 2025 was 19.7C in Crosby, Merseyside, on 9 March. While Thursday may offer a glimpse of spring warmth, wetter weather is expected to move in from Friday, bringing more unsettled conditions for the weekend.

Explaining the warmer conditions, Dixon attributed the rise in temperatures to higher atmospheric pressure to the east of the UK. This pressure is drawing warmer air north across the country, leading to the sunny spells forecast for Thursday. Some fair-weather clouds are expected in central parts of England, but overall, sunshine will dominate.

The warmth will persist into Friday, with many regions continuing to enjoy higher temperatures. However, rain is expected to arrive from the southwest, starting in Cornwall before spreading northeastward throughout the day. Showers will gradually affect parts of Wales, central England, and southern England. By the weekend, much of the UK is likely to experience rain.

While the equinox signals the official start of astronomical spring, the meteorological spring in the UK begins earlier on 1 March. The difference between the two lies in how they are defined. Meteorological seasons are based on calendar months, while astronomical seasons are determined by the position of the Earth in relation to the sun.

The spring equinox, which occurs around 20 March each year, marks the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator. This event occurs twice a year, with the other equinox taking place in September. At these times, the sun is positioned directly above the equator, resulting in nearly equal lengths of day and night.

As the spring equinox approaches, the anticipated rise in temperatures offers a glimpse of warmer days ahead, even if the forecast for Friday and the weekend suggests rain and unsettled weather are on the horizon. Despite this, Thursday’s warmth could still be the UK’s best chance to enjoy spring-like conditions before the rain moves in.

While the weekend may bring showers and cooler conditions, the brief spell of higher temperatures on Thursday provides an early taste of the coming season. Whether or not the day breaks any records, many across the country are likely to appreciate the arrival of spring-like warmth, even if only for a short time.

The UK is poised to experience a mix of sunshine, warmth, and rain as the week comes to a close, offering both a reminder of the unpredictability of British weather and the promise of warmer, longer days ahead.

