Snowfall causes travel disruptions and school closures across UK

In this aerial view snow falls over homes in Middleport on November 19, 2024 in Stoke On Trent. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE FIRST snowfall of the season has caused travel disruption and the closure of schools across parts of the UK, with snow and ice warnings in effect.

The BBC reported that around 130 schools in Powys, Wrexham, and Flintshire in Wales, along with 50 in the West Midlands, were shut due to the weather.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for northern Scotland, northern England, Northern Ireland, the Midlands, and northeast Wales.

National Highways has issued an amber severe weather alert for snow in the North East and North West regions of England.

BBC Weather reported 12cm of snow in Nottingham, with the East Midlands, Yorkshire, and the North under a Met Office warning. Northern Scotland saw temperatures drop to -7.8°C overnight in Tulloch Bridge, the coldest since last winter. Snow showers are expected throughout the day in northern Scotland, while southern regions may experience rain, sleet, or snow.

National Rail warned of delays on Northern services. Drivers were advised to reduce speed and carry essentials such as blankets and food, according to Darren Clark from National Highways.

The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber cold weather health alert, warning of increased risks to vulnerable individuals and potential impacts on health services. Dr Agostinho Sousa urged people to check on elderly or at-risk individuals to ensure they are prepared for the cold.

Forecasters expect milder, wetter weather by the weekend, though there remains a risk of snow before it thaws.