Sara Arjun who earned £950,000 as a child, stars opposite 40-year-old Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar'

The 20-year-old star, who began acting at 18 months, plays the female lead in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action drama.

Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar teaser reveals glimpses of Sara and Ranveer’s on-screen pairing

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 09, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Highlights:

  • Sara Arjun, once India’s highest-paid child actor, stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.
  • Started her career at 18 months old and rose to fame with Deiva Thirumagal.
  • The teaser dropped on 6 July, coinciding with Ranveer’s 40th birthday.
  • The film has sparked online criticism over the 20-year age gap between the leads.

Once a toddler in detergent ads and later the daughter of Vikram in Deiva Thirumagal, Sara Arjun is now stepping into the spotlight as the female lead in Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama starring Ranveer Singh. The teaser, released on Singh’s 40th birthday, has made waves not just for its slick visuals but also for the casting of Sara opposite the veteran star.

 Sara Arjun Former child star Sara Arjun cast as Ranveer Singh’s romantic lead in 'Dhurandhar' at age 20 Facebook/Sara Arjun


A childhood spent on sets and screens

Sara Arjun’s introduction to the camera came before she could even speak fluently. Born in Mumbai in 2005 to actor Raj Arjun (Thalaivii, Secret Superstar) and dance teacher Sanya Arjun, she was just 18 months old when she appeared in her first television commercial. By the time she turned five, she had starred in over 100 ads, making her a familiar face in Indian households.

Her big break came in 2011 with Deiva Thirumagal, in which she played a six-year-old caught in a custody battle, alongside Tamil star Vikram. The film earned her both critical praise and public adoration. She went on to appear in Ek Thi Daayan, Saivam, and more recently as the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character in Ponniyin Selvan.

 Sara Arjun Sara Arjun began her screen career before she turned twoInstagram/saraarjun.fan.club


India's richest child star now fronting a major Bollywood film

Sara’s filmography spans Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. By 2023, she was estimated to have earned £950,000 (₹10 crore approximately ), making her one of the highest-paid child actors in Indian film history. Despite her young age, Sara has built an impressive résumé, including roles in 404, Jazbaa, Saand Ki Aankh, and Magic.

Now, Dhurandhar marks a turning point, her first major adult role in a mainstream Bollywood production. While her exact role in the story remains under wraps, she appears throughout the teaser in glimpses: dancing at a nightclub, riding pillion with Ranveer’s character, and sharing an intimate moment with him on the dance floor.


The internet isn’t sold on the casting

Though Sara’s rise to leading-lady status is being celebrated by many, her pairing with Ranveer Singh has drawn criticism for its age gap. Singh, who made his debut in 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat, was already a Bollywood name while Sara was still a schoolchild. The 20-year difference between the two actors has reignited Bollywood’s long-standing debate around male leads being cast opposite significantly younger women.

Online users have questioned why Bollywood continues to cast barely-adult actresses opposite middle-aged male stars. “This isn’t casting, it’s conditioning,” one post read. Another pointed out that Dhurandhar began filming two years ago, when Sara had just turned 18.


Inside Dhurandhar: spies, stunts, and star power

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Dhurandhar is positioned as a gritty espionage thriller based on real-life incidents. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. It’s scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 December 2025.

While the teaser focuses heavily on Singh’s brooding, action-heavy persona, it’s Sara who has become the unexpected centre of attention. Whether the film will address their dynamic meaningfully or skirt the conversation remains to be seen.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


For now, Dhurandhar marks a milestone in Sara Arjun’s long, unusual journey, from baby shampoo commercials to a Ranveer Singh-led action saga. Whether this debut will cement her status as Bollywood’s next big star or become a cautionary tale in its age-old casting debate, time and box office numbers will tell.

