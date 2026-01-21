Sara Arjun on Dhurandhar age-gap debate: "It doesn't do anything to how I think"

Highlights

Sara Arjun responds to debate over 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh



Says the casting made sense within the story of Dhurandhar





Reveals she stayed off social media before the film’s release



Sara Arjun has spoken publicly for the first time about the debate around her casting opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, where the two leads have an age difference of around 20 years.

The casting sparked heavy discussion online, with many focusing on the gap between the actors’ real-life ages. Sara has now said she always felt the pairing was justified within the story and that she chose not to engage with online chatter.

‘I knew it was justified’

In an interview with NDTV, Sara said she was aware that people would have opinions about the casting, but it did not affect how she saw the role.

She explained that she had switched off from social media before the film’s release, which meant most of the online reaction never reached her.

“All the noise is on social media, right? And I’m not very active,” she said. “I didn’t partake in it much. Everybody has an opinion. I really believe in live and let live. It’s their opinion — it doesn’t change how I think. I knew the story, and I knew it was justified.”

In the film, Sara plays a teenage character, while Ranveer’s character is shown as being in his mid years, which became one of the main talking points around the casting.

Praise for Ranveer Singh

Despite the debate, Sara had only praise for her co-star. She said working with Ranveer set a very high standard for her future projects.

“No matter who I work with in the future, I don’t think anybody can top Ranveer,” she said. “He is deeply involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He sees filmmaking as teamwork — from actors to designers to crew. He carries all of us together.”

She added that those qualities made a big difference to her experience on set.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on December 5 last year and has remained a major box office success. The action spy thriller has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, earning over ₹1300 crore worldwide.

Set largely in Pakistan, the film follows Ranveer’s character, an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks based in Lyari. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles.

A second part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres in March 2026.

For more on the franchise, read our related article on what to expect from Dhurandhar 2 ahead of its March 2026 release

Dhurandhar