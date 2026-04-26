London Marathon 2026: First-time participant raises funds for heart research

KRISHAN K THAKRAR, who is running his first marathon, is taking part in the TCS London Marathon 2026 on April 26 to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

He was diagnosed with a heart condition caused by a virus at 18 months old and later recovered following treatment supported by research funded by the BHF.

Heart disease has continued to affect his family. One of his cousins was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at a young age, and his aunt died following a sudden cardiac event.

It was later found that there is a genetic heart condition on that side of the family.

Another cousin recently survived a second heart attack, with treatment made possible through research and medical advances supported by charities including the BHF.

The marathon aims to raise funds for the BHF’s research and its work to increase access to defibrillators in communities.

“If you can, please donate and help me reach my goal — every contribution, no matter how small, can help save a life,” Thakrar said.

Donation link: https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/krish...