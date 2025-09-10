5 action-packed Ranveer Singh roles to revisit before 'Dhurandhar' release

Highlights:
- Ranveer Singh gears up for the release of Dhurandhar with high expectations
- His past films have featured some of Bollywood’s most striking action moments
- Roles in Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Padmaavat, Singham Again and Ram-Leela remain standouts
With anticipation high for Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s track record in delivering gripping action on the big screen is once again in the spotlight. Known for his physical commitment and high-energy screen presence, the actor has anchored some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable fight sequences in recent years.
1. Bajirao Mastani
Playing Peshwa Bajirao I in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period epic, Singh took on extensive battlefield action. His duel with Mughal forces was staged on a grand scale, and the actor’s intense preparation showed in the physicality of his performance.
Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani
2. Simmba
In Rohit Shetty’s mass entertainer, Singh switched to the swagger of cop Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao. The over-the-top stunts, chase sequences, and punchy one-liners carried his trademark energy, while the film balanced comedy with full-throttle action.
Ranveer Singh brings swagger and stunts to the role of cop Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao
3. Padmaavat
As Alauddin Khilji, Singh brought menace and power to Bhansali’s historical spectacle. The battle scenes combined ferocity with psychological tension, and his performance as the antagonist left a lasting mark.
As Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Singh’s ferocity drives the film’s epic war scenes
4. Singham Again
Even in a cameo, Singh made an impression, adding freshness to the long-running franchise. His high-voltage entry and stunt-heavy moments highlighted his continued association with Shetty’s action universe.
Ranveer Singh back in Rohit Shetty’s action universe.
5. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
Singh’s turn as Ram in the modern-day Romeo and Juliet adaptation gave him a chance to combine romance with stylised action. His agility and determination in the film’s violent confrontations brought out his ability to bring intensity to both love and war.
Singh’s fiery portrayal of Ram mixes romance with stylised action in Ram-Leela
All eyes on Dhurandhar
As Dhurandhar readies for release, these earlier films prove how Ranveer Singh has consistently used action as a canvas to showcase both range and intensity. The new film will test whether he can once again raise the bar on the big screen.