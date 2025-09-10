5 action-packed Ranveer Singh roles to revisit before 'Dhurandhar' release





Why is Shwetha Menon calling for fixed working hours?

Shwetha Menon used her own journey to underline the need for change. She revealed that she worked on four films while pregnant and only managed because she communicated openly with directors about avoiding early morning shoots.

“I told my directors I wasn’t comfortable with early mornings, and they understood,” she said. For Menon, dialogue between filmmakers and artistes is key, but she acknowledged that many women hesitate to raise concerns out of fear of losing work.

During her time as AMMA’s first female vice president, she urged women to speak up about their struggles, but most remained silent. “Everyone is worried about their careers,” she noted. “But slowly, we will bring these issues to light.”

What did Deepika Padukone say about 8-hour shifts?

The debate first caught public attention when Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh, demanded eight-hour shifts to accommodate her role as a new mother. Reports suggested her exit from the upcoming film Spirit was partly due to disagreements with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who refused to agree to limited working hours.

Deepika has long been vocal about the need for work-life balance. Reflecting on her battle with depression years earlier, she explained how overwork takes a toll on mental health. “If you don’t replenish and rest, you cannot put energy back into your work,” she said. She also stressed that better quality output comes from well-rested crews, not endless shooting marathons.

Do all actors support fixed shifts in film shoots?

Not everyone agrees with the idea of regulated workdays in cinema. Actor Adivi Sesh argued that filmmaking cannot be compared to corporate jobs and often requires 12–18 hour schedules. “Acting is not a 9-to-5 job,” he said, pointing out that budgets and time constraints often dictate shoot lengths.

Ali Fazal, who has also produced films, echoed a similar view, noting that each project demands different hours depending on genre, VFX, or action sequences. "You can't put a template on creativity," he explained, adding that shift rules must be mutually decided between creators, technicians and actors rather than imposed.





How is the industry responding to the debate?

The contrasting views actually highlight a growing conversation in Indian cinema about workplace reforms. For decades, long shooting hours have been the norm, often at the cost of performers’ health and family life. With high-profile voices like Deepika Padukone and Shwetha Menon pushing for structured shifts, the issue is gaining prominence.

Shwetha Menon's election as AMMA's first woman president has further spotlighted the topic. She has promised to advocate for better systems of communication and support for women in Malayalam cinema. Her call resonates with Padukone's, suggesting a possible shift towards more family-friendly and humane working conditions in an industry where women have traditionally been expected to adjust without complaint.





Meanwhile, Deepika continues to balance motherhood with her career. She was last seen in Singham Again and is currently filming King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, with discussions ongoing about future projects. Shwetha, on the other hand, has been celebrated for breaking barriers in South Indian cinema, both on screen and now as a leader in industry reform.

The debate over fixed hours is far from settled. While some argue that cinema thrives on flexibility, others believe that structured shifts could bring long-overdue respect for artistes’ personal lives. With both Deepika Padukone and Shwetha Menon making the demand, the conversation around work-life balance in Indian cinema may finally be entering the mainstream.