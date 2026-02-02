Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan and Heidi Klum spark red-carpet storm with topless and naked looks

Highlights

Chappell Roan arrived in a topless Mugler gown secured by nipple piercings, triggering widespread debate online.

Heidi Klum followed with a nude-illusion, mannequin-style dress that drew instant comparisons with past Grammys controversies.

The back-to-back moments turned the red carpet into one of the night’s biggest talking points.

Fashion rivalled music at the 2026 Grammy Awards as Chappell Roan and Heidi Klum delivered two of the most talked-about red-carpet appearances of the night. Their looks dominated social media before a single award had been handed out, reigniting questions around shock, spectacle and where red-carpet boundaries now sit.

Chappell Roan’s topless Mugler moment

Chappell Roan stopped photographers in their tracks as she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a maroon Thierry Mugler gown inspired by the designer’s spring/summer 1998 couture collection. The dress left the singer topless, with the fabric held in place only by two nipple piercings, while her back was also left bare.

Her body tattoos were fully visible, styled with gold jewellery and tight red curls. Reaction online was immediate, with fans praising her confidence while others questioned the legality and comfort of the look.

Roan later changed outfits, appearing on stage in a flowing, one-shoulder cream gown with a bold cut-out detail when she presented the Best New Artist award to Olivia Dean.

Heidi Klum’s nude-illusion dress turns heads

Soon after, Heidi Klum drew similar attention in a flesh-toned, rigid plastic dress designed to resemble a naked body. The mannequin-style outfit featured sculpted breasts and a pronounced backside, creating the illusion that she was entirely nude.

From certain angles, the dress appeared to be made of separate sections held together by clasps. Klum kept the rest of her styling simple, wearing her blonde hair loose, opting for minimal make-up and nude heels.

Online reactions ranged from disbelief to humour, with viewers questioning how she managed to walk in the outfit and comparing it to a sculpture.

Heidi Klum drew similar attention in a flesh-toned, rigid plastic dress Getty Images

Echoes of past Grammys controversies

Both looks quickly prompted comparisons with Bianca Censori’s controversial appearance at last year’s Grammys. Censori and Kanye West were reportedly ushered out after arriving uninvited, sparking ongoing discussion about red-carpet limits.

This year’s ceremony suggested those boundaries remain fluid, with Roan and Klum’s outfits ensuring fashion conversations rivalled the awards themselves.

When fashion steals the spotlight

The 68th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, featured a red carpet packed with headline-making looks. With fewer awards presented during the televised show, spectacle and performance took centre stage long before the winners were announced.