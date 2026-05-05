Once a pioneer of online questions, Ask.com closes in the age of AI answers

Highlights

Ask.com shut down on 1 May after nearly three decades.

Platform stopped developing own search technology in 2010.

Closure reflects consolidation in search dominated by major players.

Ask.com , one of the internet’s earliest and most recognisable search engines, has permanently closed its operations after nearly 30 years, marking the end of a platform that once defined how people explored the web.

Parent company IAC announced the shutdown in a statement on the platform’s website: “After 25 years of answering the world's questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1.

Founded in 1996 and launched in 1997 as Ask Jeeves, the platform stood out for allowing users to type full questions in natural language, an idea that closely resembles today’s AI-powered search experiences.

However, Ask.com remained tied to an older model of the internet. It showed lists of links and sent users elsewhere to find answers.

Modern AI search tools increasingly provide direct, synthesized answers instead of pages of results. Users are less likely to click through multiple links, which weakens the core value of traditional search engines.

Legacy search platforms have long depended on user clicks and advertising impressions. When AI systems summarise information directly, fewer clicks are needed.

The result is structural. Less traffic leads to fewer ad views and reduced revenue potential.

Companies like Google and Microsoft have responded by embedding AI into their search ecosystems, trying to maintain engagement while shifting toward answer-driven interfaces. Smaller or older platforms often lack the resources to make that transition.

Scale and infrastructure challenges

Search now requires massive datasets, continuous updates, and advanced computing infrastructure capable of running large AI models.

This creates a steep barrier to entry. Major players benefit from integrated ecosystems that include cloud services, browsers, and user data. Legacy platforms struggle to compete at that scale.

Traditional search engines were built on keyword matching and basic indexing. AI-driven systems rely on natural language understanding, contextual awareness, and content synthesis.

This is a foundational shift in how information is processed and delivered.

Ask.com effectively exited this race years ago when it stopped developing its own search technology around 2010 and later pivoted toward a question-and-answer format.

User behavior has evolved alongside technology. People now expect fast, conversational, and context-aware responses instead of a list of links.

What once felt innovative now feels incomplete without an immediate, coherent answer.

The shutdown reflects a broader consolidation trend in the search and digital advertising sectors. As the cost of competing rises, the number of viable players shrinks.

The farewell message from Ask.com struck a nostalgic tone: “Jeeves’ spirit endures.”