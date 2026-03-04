Pentagon signs AI deals with Grok and ChatGPT as Anthropic deal falls through

Highlights

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has signed a deal with the US Pentagon to use its Grok AI model for classified military activities, including battlefield analysis, weapons development and intelligence gathering.

Defence officials will be able to use the chatbot for what has been described as "all lawful use."

The announcement comes as OpenAI also confirmed it had struck a separate Pentagon deal for its ChatGPT tool to be used in classified systems, marking a significant expansion of AI's role in US military operations.

The deals raise serious questions about the future of AI in warfare. Jurgita Lapienytė, chief editor at Cybernews, told Metro "Currently, AI is not only untrustworthy but also very dangerous when unsupervised.

In military operations, it can also be used to dehumanize operations by offering gamified experiences for officers and soldiers and shifting personal responsibility."

Anthropic faces backlash

The developments come after Claude, an AI model by Anthropic, was reportedly used by the Pentagon to conduct strikes on Iran, with US military command using the tools to pick targets and carry out battlefield simulations.

However, hours later Trump ordered agencies to cut ties with Anthropic, with defence secretary Pete Hegseth calling the company a "supply-chain risk to national security."

Anthropic questioned why the administration would use a term "historically reserved for US adversaries" and said it would challenge the decision in court.

Singer Katy Perry publicly switched to Claude from ChatGPT following OpenAI's Pentagon deal, writing simply "Done" on X.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman confirmed ChatGPT would not be used for domestic surveillance or building autonomous weapons, saying the Pentagon has "deep respect for safety."

He added that OpenAI would build toughened safety guardrails "to ensure our models behave as they should."

Scores of users on Reddit said they were abandoning ChatGPT over the deal, with one writing "You're now training a war machine."

Lapienytė raised broader concerns, asking: "When the world's most powerful military starts using AI without being transparent about exactly how, one can begin to wonder just how much US operations overseas are influenced by the algorithm."