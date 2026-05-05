Why the UK paid £380 million to keep Jaguar Land Rover at home

The UK feared losing both a battery plant and future car production.

The £380 million subsidy was aimed at anchoring Jaguar Land Rover in Britain.

Regulators questioned whether the risk and spending were fully justified.

The UK government’s decision to hand a £380 million subsidy to Agratas, the battery arm of Tata Group, was not merely an industrial policy move. It was a calculated intervention shaped by fears over jobs, supply chains and the future of British car manufacturing in an electric era. At the centre of it all sat Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the country’s largest automotive employer, whose long-term presence in the UK was seen as closely tied to where the next generation of electric vehicle batteries would be made.

The subsidy forms part of a broader effort to secure a £5.2 billion private investment into a gigafactory in Somerset, expected to produce batteries at scale for JLR and potentially other manufacturers.

A bet to anchor jobs and industry in Britain

The subsidy was about preventing industrial drift. Government officials believed that if the battery plant were built elsewhere, particularly in Spain, it could gradually pull car manufacturing away from the UK.

This concern stems from a simple economic reality. Electric vehicle production is increasingly dependent on proximity to battery supply. Batteries are bulky, expensive to transport and central to cost efficiency. If the gigafactory had been located outside Britain, officials warned that JLR could face a “systemic disadvantage”, eventually pushing it to shift production closer to that alternative site.

Such a move would have had serious consequences. JLR employs around 33,000 people in the UK, with thousands more dependent on its wider supply chain. A relocation risk, even if gradual, could have triggered a broader decline in domestic automotive manufacturing.

Beyond jobs, the government also viewed the investment as critical to building a domestic battery ecosystem, something Britain currently lacks at scale. The Agratas facility, with an expected capacity of around 40GWh, is set to become the largest battery manufacturing site in the UK, supplying hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually.

This aligns with a wider industrial strategy. As countries race to dominate electric vehicle production, the UK is attempting to reduce reliance on imported batteries and compete with established players such as China, the US and the European Union.

The doubts: was the risk overstated and the subsidy necessary?

Despite the government’s justification, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised clear concerns about the strength of the case presented.

In its review, the regulator questioned whether the government had provided sufficient evidence to support its central claim: that JLR might relocate production and that such a move could significantly damage the UK automotive sector. It noted that more detailed reasoning and substantiation were needed for these conclusions.

The CMA also scrutinised whether such a large subsidy was proportionate. Under subsidy control rules, authorities must demonstrate that public funding is necessary and that the same outcome could not be achieved through less distortive means. While the government argued that the intervention would address under-investment in the UK’s battery sector, the report suggested that the underlying policy rationale and justification could have been more clearly articulated.

There is also the question of the counterfactual itself. JLR publicly stated that it had not indicated any intention to move production to Spain, casting doubt on the immediacy of the threat.

Critics argue that this highlights a broader issue in industrial policy: governments may feel compelled to offer large incentives to retain major employers, even when the risks are uncertain. Supporters, however, see it as a necessary step in an increasingly competitive global landscape, where subsidies have become standard practice to attract strategic investments.

In the end, the £380 million grant reflects a high-stakes judgement. It is a bet that securing battery production domestically will anchor car manufacturing, protect tens of thousands of jobs and position the UK within the next phase of the automotive industry. Whether that bet was essential or excessive remains an open question, but its implications will shape Britain’s industrial trajectory for years to come.