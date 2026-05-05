Vodafone moves to take full control of UK’s biggest mobile network in £4.3bn deal

Vodafone will buy CK Hutchison’s 49 per cent stake for £4.3bn.

The deal gives Vodafone full control of the UK’s largest mobile operator.

It comes sooner than expected and tightens focus on Britain and Germany.

Vodafone is moving to take full ownership of the UK’s biggest mobile network in a £4.3bn deal, buying out its long-time partner CK Hutchison from their joint venture, VodafoneThree. The transaction, once completed, will hand Vodafone Group complete control of a network that serves more than 27 million subscribers across Britain.

The move follows the £16.5bn merger that combined Vodafone’s UK operations with Hutchison’s Three business in 2023, creating a market leader ahead of BT Group’s EE and Virgin Media O2, which is backed by Telefónica and Liberty Global. That merger reduced the number of major UK mobile operators from four to three, marking one of the biggest shifts in the sector in years.

A deal that arrived earlier than expected

Vodafone had the option to buy out Hutchison’s 49 per cent stake after three years, but the decision has come sooner than anticipated. Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said the timing would allow the company to move faster on upgrading Britain’s digital infrastructure and improving returns, as quoted in a news report.

The joint venture is already investing £11bn into network expansion and aims to deliver £700m in cost savings by the end of the decade. Analysts at Barclays reportedly said the valuation appeared attractive, even though the deal may temporarily pause share buybacks and slightly increase Vodafone’s debt levels.

There are no immediate changes planned to branding, with Vodafone and Three expected to continue operating under their existing names. Max Taylor will remain in charge of VodafoneThree, ensuring continuity as the ownership structure shifts.

For Vodafone, the buyout fits into a broader reset. Under Della Valle, the company has been pulling back from less profitable markets, exiting Spain and Italy, and recently agreeing to sell its stake in VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands. The focus now appears to be narrowing towards core markets such as the UK and Germany.

CK Hutchison cashes out as strategy shifts

For Hutchison, controlled by billionaire Li Ka-shing, the deal is about unlocking value. The group said the sale would allow it to monetise its investment at an attractive valuation and generate substantial cash proceeds, reportedly said by its leadership.

The company has been actively reshaping its global portfolio. Alongside this sale, it is exploring the sale of port assets and considering a potential listing of its retail division. It continues to operate telecom businesses across parts of Europe and Asia, but this exit from the UK mobile venture marks a clear shift in priorities.

Canning Fok, deputy chair of Hutchison, said the company had played a long role in building the UK business, dating back to the launch of Three in 2000, and that the current deal allows it to realise that value, as quoted in a news report.

Bigger network, bigger questions

The consolidation that created VodafoneThree had already raised concerns among regulators. The UK’s competition watchdog had initially warned that reducing the number of operators could lead to higher prices for consumers. It eventually approved the merger in December 2024, but only after securing legally binding commitments from the companies.

Now, with Vodafone moving to full control, the question is less about competition between partners and more about execution. Analysts suggest that removing the joint venture structure could speed up decision-making, improve network quality and strengthen Vodafone’s ability to bundle services such as broadband and mobile.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the buyout would give Vodafone tighter strategic control and help accelerate its 5G rollout, according to a news report.

Still, the deal is subject to regulatory approval, including under the UK’s National Security and Investment Act, and is expected to close in the second half of the year.

For now, Vodafone is taking a clearer grip on its biggest market. Whether that translates into better networks, stable prices or stronger competition is something the industry will be watching closely.