Highlights

Bachchan describes non-working days as 'disturbing' on personal blog.

Actor warns about anxiety from breaking established work habits.

Recently concluded hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati's 17th season.

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his strong work ethic, revealing that days without work feel unsettling to him.

The legendary actor, who recently wrapped up hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, shared his thoughts on his personal blog about the discomfort he experiences when not following a regular work schedule.

In his blog post, Bachchan described a recent "lazy" day, stating it felt "disturbing to not be working each day".

He explained how breaking from his usual routine disrupts his entire day, noting that when one doesn't work according to schedule, "the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded .. the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison."

The 83-year-old actor, known for his six-decade-long career in Indian cinema, elaborated on the mental impact of deviating from routine work patterns.

He questioned why such days don't behave as expected and acknowledged that some people never find peace when their routine is disrupted, creating added anxiety.

KBC farewell message

Bachchan recently bid an emotional farewell to viewers after completing the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During his final message, he reflected on the profound connection with his audience, saying, "I've spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege."

The actor expressed how deeply he'd lived the moment, noting it felt like the season had just begun despite reaching its conclusion.

His heartfelt words resonated with viewers who have watched him host the popular game show over multiple seasons.

On the film front, Bachchan's last theatrical appearance was in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

The science-fiction drama, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

His portrayal of Ashwatthama received widespread acclaim. He is currently filming the sequel.