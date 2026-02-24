Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan come together again on 'Kalki 2898 AD' part 2 after 40 years

Highlights

Amitabh Bachchan confirms he is shooting in Hyderabad for the sequel

Reunion marks first collaboration since Giraftar

Kamal Haasan’s character set to feature more prominently in the second instalment

Shoot begins as Bachchan shares update

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that filming for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is under way, sharing photographs from the Hyderabad set where he reprises his role as Ashwatthama.

In a note to fans, he said he would miss his customary Sunday appearance outside his Mumbai residence due to work commitments, thanking those who still gathered to see him.

A reunion after nearly 40 years

The actor also posted pictures with Kamal Haasan, confirming the two are working together again for the first time since Giraftar in 1985. Their reunion brings together two of Indian cinema’s most enduring performers after decades.

Expanding roles in the sequel

In the first film, Kalki 2898 AD, both actors appeared but did not share screen space, with Kamal Haasan’s role introduced briefly. The sequel is expected to expand his character, Supreme Yaskin, giving him a larger presence in the story.

A long cinematic history

Giraftar, their earlier collaboration, also featured Rajinikanth and told the story of two brothers whose lives diverge after one is framed for murder.

With production now progressing, the sequel marks a notable on-screen reunion while continuing the ambitious sci-fi saga that brought the actors back into the same cinematic universe.