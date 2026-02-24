Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan come together again on 'Kalki 2898 AD' part 2 after 40 years

The actor also posted pictures with Kamal Haasan

Amitabh Bachchan Kamal Haasan Kalki

Their reunion brings together two of Indian cinema’s most enduring performers after decades

X/ GulteOfficial
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan confirms he is shooting in Hyderabad for the sequel
  • Reunion marks first collaboration since Giraftar
  • Kamal Haasan’s character set to feature more prominently in the second instalment

Shoot begins as Bachchan shares update

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that filming for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is under way, sharing photographs from the Hyderabad set where he reprises his role as Ashwatthama.

In a note to fans, he said he would miss his customary Sunday appearance outside his Mumbai residence due to work commitments, thanking those who still gathered to see him.

A reunion after nearly 40 years

The actor also posted pictures with Kamal Haasan, confirming the two are working together again for the first time since Giraftar in 1985. Their reunion brings together two of Indian cinema’s most enduring performers after decades.

Expanding roles in the sequel

In the first film, Kalki 2898 AD, both actors appeared but did not share screen space, with Kamal Haasan’s role introduced briefly. The sequel is expected to expand his character, Supreme Yaskin, giving him a larger presence in the story.

A long cinematic history

Giraftar, their earlier collaboration, also featured Rajinikanth and told the story of two brothers whose lives diverge after one is framed for murder.

With production now progressing, the sequel marks a notable on-screen reunion while continuing the ambitious sci-fi saga that brought the actors back into the same cinematic universe.

kamal haasankalki 2898 adbollywoodamitabh bachchan

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us