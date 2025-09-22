Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Top 8 moments in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ that take cheeky digs at Bollywood scandals

From clever cameos and SRK tributes to award show spoofs and party gags we break down the funniest references.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Top 10 easter eggs and hidden jokes in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ fans can’t stop talking about

Instagram/redchilliesent
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • The Ba**ds of Bollywood opens with a chaotic drug raid parody that fans are talking about.
  • Outsider Aasmaan and star kid Karishma clash in a witty take on Bollywood nepotism.
  • Karan Johar delivers a self-aware joke about the “movie mafia,” turning gossip into humour.
  • Emraan Hashmi appears as an intimacy coach, with a fanboy moment that has viewers laughing.
  • Hidden details, like Bobby Deol getting texts from “Sunny,” add clever nods for eagle-eyed fans.

You know that feeling when you are watching something and have to literally stop and rewind because… wait, did they just do that? Yes, they did. The Ba**ds of Bollywood is chaotic, hilarious, and also sneaky clever in a way only someone who grew up around the industry could pull off. Aryan Khan’s directorial debut dropped on Netflix, and the chatter is not really about the plot. Let us be honest. The plot is… a vehicle. A very, very shiny, star-studded vehicle for what people are really watching: the inside jokes.

And yes, people are talking about it, dissecting every frame. Some things are obvious. Others? You would miss them if you blinked.

Aryan Khan Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood Youtube Screengrab/Netflix India


Here is a list of the most eyebrow-raising, jaw-dropping, and straight-up fun moments that had fans going wild.

  1. That drug raid scene is not just a nod, it is a full-blown parody

You saw the trailer. The “go to jail, get more famous” line. But the first episode goes so much harder. An NCG officer, looking suspiciously like a certain real-life NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, crashes a Bollywood party. He spots a DJ blatantly smoking weed and just… lets him go. “Not from the industry,” he shrugs.

Instead, he nabs a young actor who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And it ends with the producer shouting, “Say no to drugs” before it cuts to “Directed by Aryan Khan.” The audacity. You have to respect it.

  1. The nepotism debate gets turned on its head

Remember Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s viral exchange about insider vs outsider life in Bollywood? Aryan took it, gave it a twist, and served it cold. The show’s outsider hero, Aasmaan, immediately clashes with the star kid, Karishma. There is a scene where he calls out her privilege, her idea of ‘struggle.' It is that iconic roundtable moment all over again but fictionalised.

  1. Karan Johar calls himself out

There is a bit where KJo basically tells a character, “Do not mess with the movie mafia.” It lands hard because we all know the rumours and controversies. It is a phrase Kangana Ranaut threw at him years ago. By having him own it, the show does something properly clever. It takes the power out of the accusation and turns it into a joke.

  1. Emraan Hashmi’s fanboy moment

Emraan Hashmi shows up as an “intimacy coach,” which is as strange as it sounds. But the best part is when a character named Parvaiz completely loses it fanboying over him. It is awkward, cringey, and honestly hilarious. It is the kind of cameo that feels earned, like a fun yet respectful nod to Hashmi’s legacy as the original “serial kisser” of Bollywood.

  1. Background text messages that matter

If you pause at the right moment, you will spot the details. Bobby Deol’s character gets texts from “Sunny,” who is actually his real-life brother, Sunny Deol. It is a small touch, but it shows the writers cared. These hidden details do not affect the story, but if you know the history, it is a little laugh, a little wink.

  1. The roasted 'FilmFirst' awards

The show includes a full-blown parody of award shows called the “FilmFirst Awards.” It is packed with over-the-top glamour, fake smiles, and staged interactions. Watching actors fumble through speeches and photographers shout over each other is strangely satisfying. It is funny because it is true; anyone who has watched these events will recognise the fun, slightly sarcastic take.

  1. Underworld nods

Arshad Warsi pops up as a cartoonish gangster named Don Gafoor Ismail, a plotline that feels exaggerated but clearly reminds viewers that Bollywood’s shadowy past is not completely forgotten.

  1. Not shying away from scandal

The show also touches on serious topics like the #MeToo movement. A producer character is clueless about why his behaviour is wrong. It points at the controversies and laughs, forcing the industry to look in the mirror. Whether that is brave or just provocative is up to you. But it has certainly got people talking.

So, what was the point?

Here is the thing: this is not about nepotism or arrest headlines. It is about someone taking the weird, messy, absurd world they grew up in and turning it into art that makes you laugh, cringe, and gasp. Fans are pausing, rewinding, tweeting screenshots, and making lists. In fact, the show is made for it. Some jokes are fiction, some feel pointed, some are just pure chaos.

- YouTube youtu.be


This show is not trying to be a great story. It is something else entirely. It is the industry finally talking about itself in the same way we do with friends over coffee. And maybe that is exactly why it works.

aryan khandirectorial debutnetflix seriesbollywood referencesthe ba**ds of bollywood

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Kantara Chapter 1

The new film dives into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual that anchored the first instalment

YouTube/ Hombale Films

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer dives into dark folklore and unseen mysteries

Highlights:

  • Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated prequel to Kantara releases worldwide on 2 October 2025
  • Trailer teases a blend of folklore, mysticism and high-octane drama
  • Multi-language launch backed by leading Indian stars positions film as a pan-Indian event
  • Music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap return to the franchise

Three years after Kantara became a cultural phenomenon, director and actor Rishab Shetty has unveiled the trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1. Released on 22 September, the trailer offers a first glimpse of the prequel, which will reach cinemas worldwide on 2 October, coinciding with Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti.

Folklore at the centre

The new film dives into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual that anchored the first instalment. Shetty appears in a commanding avatar, with the trailer highlighting an intense trident-wielding sequence set against a rural landscape. The film promises to expand the Kantara universe while retaining its grounding in local tradition and spirituality.

Keep ReadingShow less
strictly come dancing 2025

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 stuns with Ellie Goldstein milestone, Amy Dowden comeback and shock new voting twist

Instagram/bbcstrictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 reveals couples with Ellie Goldstein milestone and controversial new online voting rule

Highlights

  • The launch show confirmed 15 new couples, including historic participation from model Ellie Goldstein.
  • Professional dancer Amy Dowden makes a return after missing the 2024 series due to injury.
  • For the first time voting will be entirely online, ditching phone lines.
  • The first live show is scheduled for 27 September with themed weeks planned.

The gloves are off and the dancing shoes are on as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finally revealed its celebrity professional pairings in a launch show that did not disappoint. This year’s line up is already being talked about for its refreshing mix of personalities. The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings have set a new tone for the competition, mixing veteran stars with inspiring newcomers.

strictly come dancing 2025 Strictly Come Dancing 2025 stuns with Ellie Goldstein milestone, Amy Dowden comeback and shock new voting twist Instagram/bbcstrictly

Keep ReadingShow less
My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary

Getty Images

My Chemical Romance set for 2026 stadium takeover with 'The Black Parade' anniversary tour

Highlights:

  • Band to mark 20 years of The Black Parade with a worldwide stadium tour
  • 17 new dates announced across North America, the UK and Europe
  • Third Wembley Stadium show added after first two sold out
  • Tour features high-profile support acts including Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop, Modest Mouse and The Mars Volta

My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade with an extensive global tour in 2026. The band has confirmed 17 new stadium shows across North America, the UK and Europe, following sell-out dates in Mexico and strong demand worldwide. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday 26 September at 12:00pm local time.

Europe and the UK

The European leg begins on 30 June in Liverpool and concludes on 18 July in Madrid. With both initial Wembley Stadium dates selling out, a third London show has now been added on 11 July. The run also includes stops in Glasgow and Florence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in What Happens at Night

Getty Images

Martin Scorsese reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio and casts Jennifer Lawrence in eerie adoption thriller 'What Happens at Night'

Highlights

  • Martin Scorsese is set to direct a film adaptation of the novel What Happens at Night.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will star as the lead couple in the project.
  • The story follows a couple’s eerie and troubling journey to a remote European city to adopt a child.
  • Apple Original Films and Studiocanal are behind the production.

Martin Scorsese is assembling a powerhouse team for his next cinematic venture. The legendary filmmaker will direct the adaptation of Peter Cameron’s novel What Happens at Night. For this project, he reunites with frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio and teams up for the first time with Jennifer Lawrence. The film promises a haunting tale set against a bleak, snow covered backdrop.

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in What Happens at Night Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan backed Lokah has become a landmark moment for female led Indian cinema

Instagram/lokahofficial

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' surpasses 'L2: Empuraan' to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history

Highlights

  • The superhero film has earned over £12.87 million (₹152.7 crore) at the Indian box office.
  • Its worldwide gross total has now passed £22.49 million (₹266.81 crore), surpassing L2 Empuraan.
  • The project is the first instalment in a planned five part cinematic universe.
  • It has become the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has spearheaded a cinematic revolution with Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, shattering the ultimate box office ceiling. The superhero epic has officially become the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, a monumental achievement for the industry. This Dominic Arun directorial, backed by producer Dulquer Salmaan, continues its record breaking spree by also becoming the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark. Its performance is, in fact, redefining commercial success and what audiences will embrace.

Lokah Chapter 1 Dulquer Salmaan backed Lokah has become a landmark moment for female led Indian cinema Instagram/lokahofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us