Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sameer Wankhede sues Shah Rukh Khan's company and Netflix alleging defamatory portrayal in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Former NCB officer claims the series mocks him and tarnishes anti-drug agencies, seeking damages of £16,800 (₹2 crore) for charity.

Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede files lawsuit against Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix over Aryan Khan series

Instagram/swankhede.irs/ Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede takes legal action against Shah Rukh Khan's production company and Netflix.
  • The suit alleges a character in Aryan Khan's series is a defamatory portrayal that mocks him.
  • Wankhede seeks damages of £16,800 (₹2 crore), which he has proposed to donate to a cancer hospital.
  • The legal filing claims the show presents anti-drug agencies in a negative light.
  • The case references the 2021 cruise ship raid where Aryan Khan was arrested.

The simmering tension from a high-profile 2021 drug case has exploded into a full-blown legal battle. Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in an Indian court targeting Shah Rukh Khan, his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, and the streaming giant Netflix. The legal move is a direct response to Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which Wankhede claims contains a "false, malicious, and defamatory" portrayal of him. The suit has ignited a new chapter in a story that once dominated headlines.

Sameer Wankhede files lawsuit against Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix over Aryan Khan series Instagram/swankhede.irs/ Getty Images


What is the defamation suit about?

This isn't about the entire show. Wankhede’s grievance hinges on one specific character introduced early in the series. The character, a narcotics officer, storms a Bollywood party in a scene that social media users immediately linked to Wankhede. The legal plea argues this portrayal was “deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign” his reputation.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction to stop the show's broadcast and demands damages of £16,800 (₹2 crore), which Wankhede has stated should be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. The filing also points to a scene where the character makes an obscene gesture after reciting "Satyamev Jayate," calling it a violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

How does The Ba***ds of Bollywood portray the officer?

The first episode of the show features a loud, stern officer dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers who steps out of a police vehicle. He launches into a rant about a war on drugs, directly pointing a finger at the film industry. The physical resemblance; a lean build and short hair is uncanny, but the context is what matters most.

The character is part of an agency called 'NCG', a barely disguised nod to the NCB. Wankhede’s suit claims this depiction disseminates a “misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.” It’s a strong accusation, suggesting the show’s creators weren’t just making a passing reference but crafting a pointed critique.

What is the background between Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan?

To understand why this lawsuit isn't just random legal noise, you have to rewind to October 2021. Sameer Wankhede wasn't just any officer back then; he was the top narcotics guy in Mumbai, the zonal director for the NCB. He was the one leading the raid on that cruise ship, the Cordelia Empress, which was supposed to be headed to Goa for a party.

The raid turned into a massive media circus, and right at the centre of it was Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son. He was arrested, and the image of him being taken in was everywhere. He ended up in jail for over three weeks before he finally got bail. The case eventually fell apart, and Aryan was cleared, but those weeks and the scandal itself left a mark.

Now, with Aryan Khan directing a show that features a character many see as Wankhede, the past isn't just being remembered but dramatised. The suit itself notes that the original drugs case is still sub-judice, making this fictionalised take feel like salt on a wound.

Aryan Khan Aryan Khan escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau officials for a bail plea hearing on October 8, 2021Getty Images


What happens next?

The ball is now in the court of the Delhi High Court. This isn't some online argument that will fade away by tomorrow. This is a real legal case, and Red Chillies and Netflix have to craft a legal response.

For Netflix, it's just another headache in India. It seems like every other month there's some new challenge to a show. But for the Khans, this is different. This is deeply personal. It’s dragging them right back to one of the worst periods of their lives, forcing a confrontation with the very person who was at the centre of that storm.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood faces legal challenge over controversial portrayalGetty Images


So what’s it all going to come down to? The court has to decide where the line is. When does a snarky caricature stop being satire and become a targeted attack? Is it just a bit of creative fun, or is it genuinely damaging? Nobody has the answer yet. But one thing is obvious: the old fight between Bollywood and the powers-that-be has found a new arena, and this time it's inside a courtroom.

aryan khansameer wankhedethe ba***ds of bollywoodred chillies entertainmentshah rukh khan

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Daayra

Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in first look of Daayra

Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in gripping first look of Meghna Gulzar’s 'Daayra'

Highlights:

  • Behind-the-scenes video reveals the first look at Prithviraj Sukumaran as a police officer interrogating Kareena Kapoor Khan.
  • Director Meghna Gulzar commences what she calls a "journey of blurred and crossed lines."
  • The project marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 68th film and her first-time collaboration with the Malayalam star.
  • Lyricist Gulzar made a special appearance on set, adding a touch of legacy to the first day.

The cameras are finally rolling on Meghna Gulzar’s much-anticipated crime thriller, Daayra. A behind-the-scenes clip straight from the Mumbai set offers a compelling first glimpse into the film’s world, showing Prithviraj Sukumaran in a police uniform deep in an interrogation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. This fresh collaboration, announced earlier this year, has sparked considerable interest, positioning the film Daayra as a serious exploration of societal crime and justice. The video also confirms the project’s scale, with production house Junglee Pictures backing this gritty drama.

Daayra Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in first look of Daayra Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Keep ReadingShow less
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam on the surprising return of Bijuria in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Instagram/sonunigamofficial

Sonu Nigam on why Bijuria returns untouched in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' after 26 years

Highlights:

  • Bijuria returns in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari after 26 years.
  • Sonu Nigam’s original 1999 vocals were kept intact.
  • The singer says “every song has its own destiny.”
  • Varun Dhawan grew up dancing to the track in school.
  • The revival came together naturally, almost like fate, says Sonu Nigam.

You don’t “remake” a song like Bijuria. You dig it up, dust it off, and, if you’re lucky, let it walk back into the world like nothing ever happened. Talking to Sonu Nigam about Bijuria finding its way into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari felt less like discussing a studio decision and more like hearing about a strange, happy twist of fate. One minute the melody’s a memory; the next it’s on a film soundtrack.

Sonu Nigam Sonu Nigam on the surprising return of Bijuria in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Instagram/sonunigamofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman Khan

The actor lived with the condition for over seven years before undergoing surgery in 2011

Getty Images

Salman Khan recalls living with trigeminal neuralgia, the ‘suicide disease’

Highlights

  • Salman Khan recalls years of excruciating facial pain before undergoing surgery in 2011
  • Condition, often called the “suicide disease,” can be triggered by simple activities like eating or brushing teeth
  • Neurologist explains causes, symptoms and available treatments

Salman Khan’s struggle with facial nerve pain

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again spoken about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a neurological condition that causes sudden, stabbing facial pain. Appearing on a talk show with former co-stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Khan described how the condition first surfaced in 2007 while filming Partner.

Khan said even light touches, such as co-actor Lara Dutta brushing a strand of hair from his face, could set off waves of pain. “It used to happen every four or five minutes. It would take me more than an hour to eat a meal. I couldn’t chew properly, I had to force myself through the pain just to finish,” he recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wayward

Mae Martin leads Netflix’s unsettling new series Wayward

YouTube/ Netflix

Netflix’s 'Wayward' mixes teen horror, small-town secrets, and a standout lead performance

Highlights:

  • Wayward follows a couple moving to a seemingly perfect small town in Vermont
  • The show examines the “troubled teen” industry through a sinister therapeutic school
  • Comedian Mae Martin delivers a strong dramatic performance as police officer Alex Dempsey

A small town with dark secrets

Netflix’s Wayward centres on Laura (Sarah Gadon) and Alex (Mae Martin) as they move to Tall Pines, a small Vermont community where residents appear blissfully happy. Beneath the town’s calm surface lies a network of secrets and sinister practices, particularly at a local therapeutic school for troubled adolescents.

The therapeutic school

The school, run by Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette), imposes strict rules and harsh treatment on teenagers while charging high fees. The show draws inspiration from real-life controversies surrounding the “troubled teen industry” in the US, highlighting the often dehumanising methods used in such facilities. The series also follows two young residents, Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who attempt to escape the school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham present a united front amid family tensions

Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud and says his wife Nicola Peltz is his only focus

Highlights:

  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his silence on the rumoured feud, choosing to speak at a celebrity golf event.
  • He spoke about the support of his wife Nicola Peltz, saying they are focused on their own happiness.
  • The comments follow a series of absences from Beckham family gatherings.
  • Tensions are believed to have begun around incidents surrounding the couple's 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham has finally spoken about the much-discussed strain within his famous family, though his words were measured and brief. For the first time, the 26-year-old addressed the rumours of a fallout with parents David and Victoria Beckham, choosing a celebrity golf match as the setting to share his first public comments. He stressed about the constant support from his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, as the couple deals with the ongoing public speculation. His comments shed new light on the Beckham family row, depicting it not as a drama but as a deliberate decision to prioritize his own household, indicating a huge personal life shift for the eldest Beckham son.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham present a united front amid family tensions Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us