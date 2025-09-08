Latest Stories

Skip to content
Aryan Khan’s 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' trailer shocks with digs at nepotism and a comic twist on Shah Rukh Khan

The Netflix debut from Aryan Khan stars Lakshya and Bobby Deol, with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Bads of Bollywood trailer lands with bold humour drama and unexpected industry jabs

Netflix Screengrab
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with Netflix series
  • The Ba**ds of Bollywood trailer teases starry cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan
  • Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba headline the cast
  • Series premieres worldwide on 18 September

The much-awaited The Ba**ds of Bollywood trailer has finally dropped, marking Aryan Khan’s official entry into the industry as a director. Released by Netflix, the series takes viewers deep into the glamour and chaos of Bollywood, with a fresh satirical spin. Featuring a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, it highlights both the allure and the darker realities of the industry, promising a bold new narrative.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood The Bads of Bollywood trailer lands with bold humour drama and unexpected industry jabs Netflix Screengrab


What is The Ba**ds of Bollywood about?

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh, played by newcomer Lakshya, an ambitious outsider determined to make it big in Hindi cinema. With the support of his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), his sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his close-knit family, Aasmaan sets out to conquer the film world.

However, the path is far from easy. Aasmaan crosses paths with superstar Ajay Talvar played by Bobby Deol, who becomes his biggest rival when Aasmaan is cast opposite Ajay’s daughter, Karishma (Sahher Bambba). Power struggles, politics, and egos collide, creating a narrative that reflects both the dreams and pitfalls of Bollywood.


Who stars in the series alongside Shah Rukh Khan?

Apart from Lakshya and Bobby Deol, the show features Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Vijayant Kohli, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The Ba**ds of Bollywood also boasts an impressive line-up of celebrity cameos. Viewers can spot Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, and SS Rajamouli, along with rapper Badshah.

The highlight of the trailer remains Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance, where his character is mistakenly referred to as rapper Badshah, leading to a humorous exchange. His cameo, produced under Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, adds to the anticipation surrounding the series.

- YouTube youtu.be


When will The Ba**ds of Bollywood release on Netflix?

The series will stream globally on 18 September exclusively on Netflix. With its sharp one-liners, self-aware humour, and over-the-top Bollywood drama, it has already generated massive buzz online. The timing of the release, close to the festive season, is expected to draw large audiences across India and the UK.

The project represents Aryan Khan’s long-awaited creative debut, years after speculation about whether he would act or direct. By choosing to step behind the camera rather than in front of it, he has carved out his own space in the industry while still carrying forward the Red Chillies Entertainment legacy.


How does the music add to the series?

The soundtrack, produced in collaboration with T-Series, features compositions by Shashwat Sachdev with guest tracks by Anirudh Ravichander. The first single, Badli Si Hawa Hai sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already gained traction on streaming platforms. Another track, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, also showcases Arijit Singh’s vocals, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Music has always been central to Bollywood storytelling, and Aryan Khan’s series appears to embrace that tradition while adding a modern twist.


Why is Aryan Khan’s debut significant?

Aryan Khan’s choice of subject matter is bold. Rather than a conventional launchpad, The Ba**ds of Bollywood presents a satirical, behind-the-scenes look at the industry that made his family a household name. By tackling themes of nepotism, politics, and ambition, the series resonates with ongoing debates within Bollywood.


For fans, the chance to see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo under his son’s direction adds an extra layer of excitement. For critics, Aryan Khan’s decision to focus on direction reflects a desire to carve his own identity, setting him apart from the expected path of acting.

