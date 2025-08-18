Skip to content
Aryan Khan challenges Bollywood tropes in bold Netflix debut ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The first look of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut has both nostalgia and sharp critique of Bollywood clichés, featuring Bobby Deol and a star-studded ensemble.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Youtube Screengrab/Netflix India
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Netflix drops first glimpse of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s debut as director.
  • Teaser flips Shah Rukh Khan’s signature romance narrative into satire and action.
  • Cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa.
  • Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is set for release in 2025.

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, the much-talked-about directorial debut of Aryan Khan. The series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, has already sparked buzz for its sharp, witty, and unconventional tone.

Aryan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, makes his creative debut not as an actor but from behind the camera. In the teaser, he sets the stage with a striking voiceover: “Bollywood – jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar.” The line encapsulates the series’ theme, part tribute, part critique of the Hindi film industry.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser signals a generational shift in Hindi cinemaYoutube Screengrab/Netflix India


What is ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ about?

The show is described as a satirical take on Bollywood, bringing in romance, drama, and action with self-aware humour. The teaser opens with a familiar violin tune reminiscent of Mohabbatein, before introducing lead pair Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in a dreamy setup. But the mood quickly shifts to stylised action sequences, signalling that this is not a conventional love story.

Aryan’s narrative tone may remind audiences of Shah Rukh Khan, but his treatment shows a clear generational shift. The series positions itself as both an insider’s love letter and a cheeky critique of Hindi cinema’s biggest clichés.

Aryan Khan flips Shah Rukh Khan’s romance legacy into bold satireYoutube Screengrab/Netflix India


Who is in the cast of Aryan Khan’s debut series?

The Ba**ds of Bollywood features a strong ensemble cast. Bobby Deol plays a pivotal role, alongside Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Industry reports suggest that cameos from Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar also feature in the show, adding to its star power. The combination of established actors and fresh faces hints at a mix of nostalgia and novelty, much like Aryan’s own vision for the series.

Netflix unveils first glimpse of Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of BollywoodYoutube Screengrab/Netflix India


When will ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ release on Netflix?

While Netflix has not announced an exact release date, the series is scheduled to stream globally in 2025. The project was first introduced earlier this year during Netflix’s “Next on India” showcase, where Shah Rukh Khan himself unveiled the title. Since then, speculation around Aryan’s debut has steadily grown, and the newly released teaser confirms that the project is nearing completion.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the show has Aryan Khan as creator and director, with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan serving as co-creators and writers. Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma are on board as executive producers.

Bobby Deol and Lakshya feature in Aryan Khan’s first Netflix projectYoutube Screengrab/Netflix India


Why Aryan Khan’s debut matters for Bollywood and streaming

Aryan Khan’s entry into direction is, in fact, an important generational moment for Bollywood. Unlike many star kids who choose acting as their first step, Aryan has opted for storytelling from behind the camera.

- YouTube youtu.be


The show’s title itself; The Ba**ds of Bollywood, signals irreverence and a willingness to question the industry’s norms. With Netflix’s global platform, Aryan’s series could attract audiences beyond India, especially among younger viewers who consume Bollywood as both nostalgia and meme-worthy entertainment.

directorial debutred chillies entertainmentshah rukh khanthe ba***ds of bollywoodaryan khan

