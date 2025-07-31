Netflix confirms 7 major South Asian releases for 2025, including Aryan Khan’s debut

Highlights

• Aryan Khan’s debut series The BA**DS of Bollywood* stirs buzz with its unfiltered take on Bollywood

• Dark comedy Toaster becomes a surprise breakout hit

• Strong female-led thrillers and queer narratives gain ground

• South Asian creators push boundaries with raw, genre-defying storytelling

• Streaming trends show growing global appetite for authentic desi content

The world feels like it’s running faster than ever, and the only thing keeping many of us sane is a good story at the end of the day, one that doesn’t just entertain but reminds you where you came from or where you could go. In 2025, Netflix’s South Asian slate isn’t just more content, it’s a lifeline of messy, brave narratives that scream “press play''.

Big names, fresh stories and moments you’ll want to mark on your calendar. So here’s the list:

The BA**DS of Bollywood*

This one’s got fire, not the Diwali firecracker kind, but the “light-the-whole-damn-industry-up” kind. Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut (yes, SRK’s son), and it’s not cute or safe. It’s a razor-sharp, chaotic love-hate letter to Bollywood itself. The hustle, the heartbreak, the ego, the madness, it’s all in there. Think ambition, back-stabbing, maybe some dark laughs and killer cameos. Gauri Khan is producing. It’s going to be loud.

Toaster

A miser. A toaster. A wedding. And then a murder. It’s ridiculous in the best way. Toaster is one of those rare black comedies that makes you laugh, wince and then question your own taste for laughing. Rajkummar Rao is at his unpredictable best, and Sanya Malhotra’s dry chaos matches him beat for beat. It’s weird and addictive, exactly why it might work.

Kohrra: season 2

We’re back in Punjab, but it’s not the fields-and-folk-songs version. It’s the haunted, grief-soaked, cigarette-and-guilt version. Season 1 was brutal. Season 2? Deeper cuts. Barun Sobti’s back, and Mona Singh joins the cast to investigate another murder, but the show never really cares about the crime. It’s about what it does to the people left behind.

Saare jahan se accha

Not another jingoistic bore, this one’s different. It’s the 1970s, India and Pakistan, nuclear secrets and two spies playing a brutal mental chess game. Pratik Gandhi and Tillotama Shome don’t play heroes; they play people trapped in patriotism, survival and secrets. It’s the kind of show where your breath catches more than once.

Super Subbu

Subbu just wanted a job. What he got was teaching sex education to a village that would rather pretend sex doesn’t exist. This Telugu-language series is sweet, but not in a sugary way. It’s chaotic, funny and surprisingly moving. Think of it as Sex Education with sambhar and way more heart.

Dining with the Kapoors

This one's going to hit home, not because it's flashy but because it's familiar. The Kapoor family, yes, that Kapoor family sits at a table, shares food, shares memories and cracks open decades of fame, loss, love and legacy. It's nostalgic without being cheesy. Kareena, Ranbir and Karisma, all in the same room, not playing roles but just being themselves.





The Great Indian Kapil Show: season 3

Say what you want, but Kapil Sharma has figured out the one thing most Indian content avoids: simple joy. Season 3 brings more celebrity guests, more bizarre characters and more jokes that your dadi laughs at and your Gen Z cousin secretly enjoys. It’s silly, and it works.

A different kind of ending

We talk a lot about representation, about diversity, about “stories that reflect who we are.” But real talk—that only matters if the stories hit something deeper than a checkbox.

This isn’t about what’s trending. It’s about what might actually make you feel something again. That alone makes it way more interesting than the usual hype.

Mark your calendars now, these releases will be the must-watch events of 2025.