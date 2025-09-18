Aryan Khan stirs Bollywood with Netflix debut 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' as fans spot dig at drug case against him

Highlights

Early reviews praise the series as an entertaining and spoofy take on the film industry.

The show features a host of major celebrity cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

A subtle dig at the Wankhede case has become an immediate talking point for fans.

The series is now streaming globally on Netflix.

Aryan Khan has officially arrived as a director, and the buzz is impossible to ignore. His new Netflix series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, premiered to a star-studded audience in Mumbai before its global launch and the first reactions are flooding in. The project, a self-aware show, offers a cheeky look behind the curtain of the Hindi film industry. This bold directorial debut is already being called a game-changer for the star kid, presenting his unique vision and creative chops.

From scandal to satire Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood* takes Bollywood by surprise Instagram/redchilliesent





What is The Ba**ds of Bollywood actually about?

Forget a straight-laced drama because this is a satirical romp. The narrative centres on a group of outsiders and their frenzied attempts to carve a space for themselves in the cutthroat world of Bollywood. It’s packed with meta-humour, insider jokes and a tone that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The series uses its seven-episode run to explore the absurdities and sacrifices behind the glamour, all while delivering plenty of drama and unexpected twists to keep viewers hooked.





How have critics and celebrities reacted to the show?

The initial reviews are overwhelmingly positive, tipping the scales away from mere nepotism chatter. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia took to X, writing, “Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy, goofy first episode... Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!” He congratulated the entire team, mentioning the years of hard work that went into the project.

Producer Sunita Gowariker called it an “amazing, entertaining, funny series,” while Farah Khan applauded Aryan as the “kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director.” The consensus is clear: Aryan Khan hasn’t just entered the arena but has made a strong statement.

Did Aryan Khan take a dig at the Wankhede case?

It appears so, and fans have latched on to it. The reference is a bold move, given Aryan’s own arrest in October 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a high-profile cruise ship drug case. The investigation, led by then zonal director Sameer Wankhede, saw Aryan spend weeks in jail before being granted bail. The NCB eventually cleared him of all charges due to a “lack of evidence.” In the show, a scene features a stern-looking cop frustrated by drug abuse in the industry.

Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Shah Rukh Khan heaves a sigh of relief as son Aryan Khan gets clean chit by NCB AFP via Getty Images





Viewers were quick to connect this to Wankhede. Social media exploded with comments, one user noting, “Bhai sahab... #aryankhan took a zabardast dig... Very gutsy.” This bold, unsubtle reference has become one of the most discussed elements of the show.

Where can you watch The Ba**ds of Bollywood ?

The entire series is available to stream right now on Netflix. The global release means subscribers everywhere can dive into the chaos. With a reported budget running into millions of pounds, the production values are as glossy as you’d expect from a Red Chillies Entertainment production. So, if your schedule allows, clear it. As one fan aptly posted, they were officially on a “binge-watching break” for this one. It’s time to see what all the fuss is about.