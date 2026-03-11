SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' lands global brand deal with Malaysia's SkyBlue Cinematix

Highlights

Malaysia's SkyBlue Cinematix has secured the exclusive worldwide brand integration rights for Varanasi, the highly anticipated action epic from RRR and Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The deal positions SkyBlue Cinematix, the entertainment and content integration arm of Malaysia-based SkyBlue Group, as the sole global architect of brand partnerships within the film.

Varanasi is described as a high-octane, globe-trotting action-adventure blending ancient legend with contemporary storytelling, with a worldwide theatrical rollout planned across more than 120 countries on 7 April 2027.

The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani providing the original score.

Varanasi is also one of the first Indian productions to be shot in the 1.43:1 Imax format, underlining the enormous scale of the production.

Rajamouli's vision

Rajamouli said: "Varanasi is mounted on an enormous scale, both creatively and technically. Every collaboration helps the film reach wider audiences meaningfully.

I hope our partnership with SkyBlue Cinematix integrates global brands organically and respectfully into its rooted world."

Rather than conventional product placement, SkyBlue Cinematix said it will deploy what it calls "Authentic Narrative Weaves" — deeply embedded brand integrations designed to align with the film's mythology-rooted storytelling across both ancient and modern settings.

Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, chair of SkyBlue Group, stated "This film is not merely a production — it is a global cinematic movement. We are proud to serve as the strategic engine powering its worldwide brand partnerships."

SkyBlue Group is an international media and infrastructure company with more than 18 years of operations spanning Malaysia, the UAE, India and Nigeria, with media holdings including over 1,400 transit media touchpoints under Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority concession.

SkyBlue Cinematix is currently expanding into Turkey, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. Rajamouli is best known internationally for the Baahubali duology and RRR, the latter of which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.