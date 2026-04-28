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Dhee blends heartbreak and Tamil folk influences in 'Vari Vari', her most personal track yet

She has also worked with Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage and Wondagurl

Dhee Vari Vari song

Australian-Tamil singer-songwriter Dhee has released her new single Vari Vari

Longchen
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Dhee has released her latest single Vari Vari
  • The Australian-Tamil singer is best known for Enjoy Enjaami and Rowdy Baby
  • She said the song explores loss and finding yourself again
  • Dhee recently featured in H&M’s global Red Stage campaign
  • She has also worked with Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage and Wondagurl

Dhee releases Vari Vari

Australian-Tamil singer-songwriter Dhee has released her new single Vari Vari as she continues to build on the momentum of recent international collaborations.

Dhee Vari Vari song She said the song explores loss and finding yourself againLongchen

The artist, who gained widespread recognition through Enjoy Enjaami and Rowdy Baby, blends Tamil pop influences with contemporary production on the new track. Driven by handclaps, guitar riffs and an emotional chorus, the song explores themes of love, absence and rediscovering yourself. Speaking about the track, Dhee said it reflects the feeling of losing something important and searching for it again.


Dhee Vari Vari song With Vari Vari, Dhee continues to push Tamil pop into wider global spaces.Lunn, Sam

“This song is about someone or something that’s gone and isn’t around anymore, a feeling that is lost,” she said.

Growing global profile

The release comes as Dhee’s international visibility continues to rise. She was recently selected for H&M’s Red Stage campaign alongside GIVĒON and Absolutely.

As part of the campaign, she reinterpreted GIVĒON’s Like I Want You with Indian musical influences. She also recently appeared on Ancient Seed with Wondagurl and Tiwa Savage, and featured on Ed Sheeran’s Don’t Look Down alongside Hanumankind.

- YouTube youtu.be

From Tamil film hits to mainstream recognition

Born in Sydney and later based in Chennai, Dhee first gained attention with Naan Nee from Madras. She later contributed songs to films including Irudhi Suttru and Kaala before achieving major commercial success with Rowdy Baby from Maari 2.

The song became one of the most-watched Tamil music videos ever, crossing 1.5 billion YouTube views. Her collaboration with Santhosh Narayanan on Enjoy Enjaami further expanded her reach, earning more than 52 million Spotify streams.

With Vari Vari, Dhee continues to push Tamil pop into wider global spaces.

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