Dhee blends heartbreak and Tamil folk influences in 'Vari Vari', her most personal track yet

Highlights

Dhee has released her latest single Vari Vari

The Australian-Tamil singer is best known for Enjoy Enjaami and Rowdy Baby

She said the song explores loss and finding yourself again

Dhee recently featured in H&M’s global Red Stage campaign

She has also worked with Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage and Wondagurl

Dhee releases Vari Vari

Australian-Tamil singer-songwriter Dhee has released her new single Vari Vari as she continues to build on the momentum of recent international collaborations.

She said the song explores loss and finding yourself again Longchen

The artist, who gained widespread recognition through Enjoy Enjaami and Rowdy Baby, blends Tamil pop influences with contemporary production on the new track. Driven by handclaps, guitar riffs and an emotional chorus, the song explores themes of love, absence and rediscovering yourself. Speaking about the track, Dhee said it reflects the feeling of losing something important and searching for it again.





With Vari Vari, Dhee continues to push Tamil pop into wider global spaces. Lunn, Sam

“This song is about someone or something that’s gone and isn’t around anymore, a feeling that is lost,” she said.

Growing global profile

The release comes as Dhee’s international visibility continues to rise. She was recently selected for H&M’s Red Stage campaign alongside GIVĒON and Absolutely.

As part of the campaign, she reinterpreted GIVĒON’s Like I Want You with Indian musical influences. She also recently appeared on Ancient Seed with Wondagurl and Tiwa Savage, and featured on Ed Sheeran’s Don’t Look Down alongside Hanumankind.

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From Tamil film hits to mainstream recognition

Born in Sydney and later based in Chennai, Dhee first gained attention with Naan Nee from Madras. She later contributed songs to films including Irudhi Suttru and Kaala before achieving major commercial success with Rowdy Baby from Maari 2.

The song became one of the most-watched Tamil music videos ever, crossing 1.5 billion YouTube views. Her collaboration with Santhosh Narayanan on Enjoy Enjaami further expanded her reach, earning more than 52 million Spotify streams.

With Vari Vari, Dhee continues to push Tamil pop into wider global spaces.