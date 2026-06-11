Daisy May Cooper and Guz Khan front new campaign for Women's T20 World Cup

Highlights

Daisy May Cooper and Guz Khan have joined a celebrity-led campaign ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The initiative also features Ebony Rainford-Brent, Hannah Botterman and Max Fosh.

Cooper said women's sport provides important role models for young people.

The tournament will run from 12 June to 5 July, with extensive free-to-air coverage available.

Celebrities unite to capture the spirit of a home World Cup

Actor Daisy May Cooper and comedian Guz Khan have teamed up with sporting stars and online creator Max Fosh for a new campaign designed to build excitement ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Set in a fictional writers' room, the campaign follows the group as they attempt to find the perfect way to explain what hosting a World Cup means. As ideas bounce around the room, Khan recalls his "legendary" backyard cricket exploits while Fosh tries to steer the discussion towards a more meaningful message.

The conversation eventually leads to a heartfelt reflection from Cooper on the significance of a home tournament and the sense of pride and possibility it can create.

Daisy May Cooper highlights the impact of women's sport

Speaking about the campaign, Cooper said the visibility of female athletes can make a lasting difference to young people.

The actor said that as a mother, she values seeing strong female role models on screen and believes recent successes in women's sport have shown what can happen when fans fully embrace and support athletes.

She expressed hope that supporters across the country would tune in and back their teams throughout the competition.

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Former England cricketer and broadcaster Ebony Rainford-Brent believes the tournament could become a landmark moment for women's cricket.

Drawing comparisons with the impact made by the Lionesses and the Red Roses in recent years, she said a successful World Cup on home soil could encourage more young people to take up the game.

Rainford-Brent, who was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 2009, said major tournaments have the power to shape the future of a sport and inspire the next generation.

World Cup set for nationwide audience

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets under way at Edgbaston on 12 June before concluding with the final at Lord's on 5 July.

Sky Sports will show every match live during the tournament. The opening fixture and final will also be available free-to-air on Sky Mix, while all home nations matches, both semi-finals and the final can be viewed without a subscription through the Sky Sports app.

Coverage will be led by Nasser Hussain, Natasha Farrant and Hannah Wilkes, with organisers hoping the combination of major broadcast access and growing public interest can help deliver one of the biggest moments in the history of women's cricket.