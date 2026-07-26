Kishan, Varma lead India to T20I series win over Zimbabwe

INDIA wrapped up the Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe with a 90-run victory on Saturday as Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma scored half centuries to lead the tourists to an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Kishan struck 81 off 44 balls, while Varma remained unbeaten on 60 from 29 deliveries as India posted 219-5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 129 at the Harare Sports Club. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

The win, India’s second in three days, completed a turnaround after they arrived in southern Africa following T20I series defeats in Ireland and England.

Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored his maiden T20I half century in Harare on Thursday, made 20 runs.

After being put in to bat, India built a strong total through partnerships involving Kishan and Varma, who put Zimbabwe’s bowlers under pressure throughout the innings.

Batting at No. 3, Kishan added 66 runs for the third wicket with captain Shreyas Iyer (25) before sharing a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket with Varma.

Kishan hit two sixes and nine fours before slicing a delivery from Newman Nyamhuri outside off stump. Brian Bennett ran in from deep to complete the catch.

Varma, also a member of India’s 2026 T20I World Cup-winning squad, hit three sixes and five fours in his unbeaten innings.

Sooryavanshi struck one six and three fours in his nine-ball knock before slicing a pull off a Richard Ngarava delivery to Blessing Muzarabani, who completed the catch after moving back from mid-on.

Zimbabwe, ranked 10 places below India in the T20I rankings, struggled in their chase. Opener Brian Bennett top-scored with 32, while wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani made 24.

Yash Thakur claimed his first T20I wicket when Bennett edged a delivery outside off stump and Kishan completed the catch behind the wickets.

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma, another member of India’s 2026 T20I World Cup-winning squad, was India’s most successful bowler with figures of 3-17.

Brief scores

India 219-5 in 20 overs (I. Kishan 81, T. Varma 60 not out) beat Zimbabwe 129 all out in 17.5 overs (B. Bennett 32; A. Sharma 3-17) by 90 runs.