Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

SS Rajamouli titles new film 'Varanasi', Mahesh babu and Priyanka Chopra play lead roles

SS Rajamouli’s new film Varanasi brings Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu together for the first time.

SSMB29 plot leaks
Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head to Tanzania for Rajamouli’s SSMB 29
Getty Images/ Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Rajamouli confirms Varanasi as the title after months of talk
  • Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head the cast
  • Team secured title rights, calling it right for the story
  • Fans invited for the title reveal, streaming live on JioHotstar

SS Rajamouli’s next big film finally has a name. Varanasi, that’s what the RRR director has called his new project with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. It’s been months of leaks and fake titles, but this one’s now locked in, and the film is expected to go global, the way RRR did.

SSMB29 plot leaks Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head to Tanzania for Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Getty Images/ Instagram/urstrulymahesh


The title that everyone was guessing

There’d been a dozen names floating around like “Globetrotter”, “SSMB29”, even “Gen63”. Then word spread that Rajamouli’s team had quietly bought rights to the name Varanasi. One source told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s the right fit for the story. The title says what the film stands for.”

The name itself adds mystery. The city of Varanasi has always carried layers like faith, chaos, time. People are already guessing how Rajamouli will use it and knowing him, it won’t just be geography, it’ll mean something deeper.

Rajamouli Builds Massive Set for SSMB29 as Kenya Shoot Nears SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi at Ramoji Film City for a key action sequence in SSMB29 Getty Images


The big day and who’s showing up

The big reveal is fixed for November 15 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu’s flying in, Priyanka Chopra’s expected, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s name is on the list too. M.M. Keeravani, the man behind Naatu Naatu, will be there with Rajamouli. It’s not a closed-door thing either, fans have been told they can join in and the event will go out live on JioHotstar.

What kind of story is Varanasi?

No one’s saying much yet, but the film is rumoured to mix Indian mythology with science fiction. Mahesh Babu reportedly plays a character who changes through time, maybe across worlds. Priyanka’s character is understood to be that of an explorer, although the makers have not released an official description. Prithviraj is believed to play the main antagonist.

The shoot isn’t a short one as well. It’s said to roll deep into 2026, so the release likely looks like 2027, across several languages. And knowing Rajamouli, it’s not hitting streaming first; this one’s built for the big screen.

SS Rajamouli With a £19 million paycheck, SS Rajamouli leads SSMB29 into one of the biggest film projects ever made in India Getty Images


Rajamouli’s next after RRR

Varanasi is Rajamouli’s first film since RRR. The earlier film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and took Telugu cinema to a global audience. The scale of that success has raised quiet but clear expectations for what he delivers next. Naatu Naatu won the award, but it was the film’s scale that turned heads. Now all eyes are on what he pulls off next.

mahesh babupriyanka chopraprithviraj sukumarans.s. rajamouli

Related News

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

More For You

John Lewis Christmas advert 2025

John Lewis’s 2025 Christmas advert focuses on a father and son reconnecting through music and memory

Youtube Screengrab/John Lewis

John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 swaps penguins for parenthood in its most human story yet

Highlights:

  • John Lewis reveals its 2025 Christmas campaign Where Love Lives
  • Story centres on a father and son reconnecting through music and memory
  • Features Alison Limerick’s 1990s hit Where Love Lives and a new version by Labrinth
  • Limited-edition vinyl (£14.99 / ₹1,580) to raise funds for the “Building Happier Futures” charity

The John Lewis Christmas advert has dropped, and with it, the unofficial start of Christmas in the UK. The 2025 John Lewis film Where Love Lives drops the fairytale stuff. No mascots this time. Just a dad and his teenage son, a bit of distance between them.

It’s all shot inside an ordinary home, wrapping paper scattered across the floor. The son’s got his headphones on, half present. The father’s picking up after the morning chaos, looking tired. He spots a small box still under the tree, a vinyl record of Where Love Lives, Alison Limerick’s 90s club track.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us