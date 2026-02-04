Why Priyanka Chopra asked SS Rajamouli for a dance sequence before signing 'Varanasi'

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra joins SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu

The actor asked for a dance sequence before signing the film

Mahesh Babu confirms a song was added following her request

The fantasy drama is set for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027

A comeback with a condition

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after a six-year gap with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, but her decision came with one clear request. Before officially coming on board, the actor asked the filmmaker to include a dance sequence for her character — something she had missed doing in recent years.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist.

Why Priyanka wanted to dance

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Priyanka revealed that when Rajamouli approached her with the project, she was immediately drawn to the female character. However, she made a light-hearted request before saying yes. She explained that she had not danced in an Indian film for a long time and asked if her role could include a song.

Priyanka joked that she quickly realised the scale of what she had asked for, adding that the choreography turned out to be far more demanding than expected. She also shared that Mahesh Babu teasingly blamed her for having to participate in the dance sequences as well.

Mahesh Babu on the added song

Mahesh Babu, reflecting on the experience, described the song as memorable and said one of the dance numbers has already been filmed. According to him, the track has stayed with the cast since the shoot, noting that it was created specifically because Priyanka wanted to dance.

What we know about Varanasi

The makers unveiled the official title Varanasi at the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad in November last year. The teaser opens with sweeping aerial visuals of the ancient city before shifting to a dramatic sequence involving an asteroid hurtling towards Earth. It closes with Mahesh Babu’s character, Rudhra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul.

In the film, Priyanka plays Mandakini in what has been described as an action-driven role, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of the main antagonist. The fantasy drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.