SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to be released on April 27 as planned laying to rest speculations

Highlights

Producers dismiss online claims of a postponement

Release date of April 9, 2027 confirmed again by the team

Film marks Mahesh Babu’s first devotional role

Rumours swirl online, makers respond

Varanasi, one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects currently in production, has been hit by speculation suggesting its release had been pushed beyond 2027. The Telugu-language film, headlined by Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, was officially announced for a 2027 release, but recent social media chatter questioned that timeline.

The makers have now moved quickly to put those claims to rest.

Release date remains unchanged

Addressing the speculation, the production team shared a clip from the film’s announcement teaser, clearly reiterating that Varanasi is progressing as planned. They confirmed there has been no shift in schedule and that the film remains locked for release on April 9, 2027 — a date revealed at the time of the original announcement.

Big cast, bigger scale

The film features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj, all set to appear in key roles. Reports have suggested the project is being mounted on a massive scale, with a budget said to exceed ₹1,300 crore.

Music is being composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, while production is jointly overseen by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya.

A first for Mahesh Babu

Varanasi marks a notable turning point in Mahesh Babu’s career. The actor will be seen in a devotional role for the first time, portraying Lord Ram in what is described as a genre-blending action-adventure that unfolds across multiple timelines.

With the makers reaffirming the schedule, the focus now shifts back to the scale and ambition of one of the most closely watched Indian films in development.

