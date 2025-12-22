Is SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' really a £126 million film? Priyanka Chopra’s reaction sparks new questions

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra faced questions about SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi budget on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Kapil Sharma asked if the film costs around £126 million (₹1,300 crore)

Priyanka nodded at the figure, but avoided giving a formal confirmation

Rajamouli’s film stars Mahesh Babu, with plans for a global theatrical release in 2027

Varanasi is reported as the most expensive Tollywood film to date

Priyanka Chopra spoke about SS Rajamouli’s new film Varanasi on the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. Kapil Sharma pressed her on rumours that the production budget has touched £126 million (₹1,300 crore). Priyanka did not confirm it outright. She nodded at Kapil’s line of thought, which was enough for the live audience. SS Rajamouli is working with Mahesh Babu on a large-scale action project. Priyanka plays the female lead.

Kapil pushed the cost question further, saying Priyanka’s involvement has raised the scale of Varanasi. He joked that her fee might be swallowing half the numbers. Priyanka replied: “Are you trying to imply that half of the budget has gone into my bank account?” Navjot Singh Sidhu joined in by asking what kind of story needs a spend this large. Priyanka avoided all story points. She reminded Kapil that Rajamouli never reveals plot details.

Is Priyanka Chopra confirming a Varanasi budget of £126 million (₹1,300 crore)?

The exchange marks the first time someone linked to Varanasi has publicly acknowledged the figure. Industry talk placed Varanasi above all Tollywood projects in history. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is the only Indian title said to sit above it at around £194 million (₹2,000 crore). Rajamouli has previously pushed Indian action cinema to new numbers with Baahubali and RRR.

Priyanka’s response was treated as confirmation online. Reaction posts grew after the episode aired. Clips from the show circulated across X and Instagram. Viewers debated whether Priyanka slipped unintentionally, or whether Rajamouli’s team is testing the public mood.

What makes SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi so expensive?

Filming is spread across India and abroad. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are producing. MM Keeravaani is composing the score. Mahesh Babu leads the cast, with Prithviraj Sukumaran signed for a key part. The first look launch last month presented Priyanka in a sari holding a gun.

How are viewers responding to Priyanka Chopra in Indian cinema again?

Priyanka has worked mainly in the US since 2015. Her last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink in 2019. When the image was released, it sparked interest. Telugu viewers responded to her pairing with Mahesh Babu. Malayalee audiences followed updates because of Prithviraj.

Priyanka posted a note when promotions began for international press. She wrote that working with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj on a Rajamouli title was a privilege. She said audiences abroad are reacting to the early material with curiosity.