Priyanka Chopra calls Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj legends as 'Varanasi' teaser sparks worldwide buzz ahead of global launch

Priyanka Chopra shares Varanasi photos with Mahesh Babu as global buzz builds for Rajamouli film.

Priyanka Chopra , Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj

Priyanka Chopra shares rare selfies with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj as Varanasi global launch hype soars

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Priyanka drops new Varanasi photos with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj
  • Early international push already gathering noise
  • Cast seen together during media rounds abroad
  • Priyanka calls working with them a privilege
  • Teaser has set fan chatter moving fast

Priyanka Chopra pushed the Varanasi buzz further this week, sharing fresh photos from the film’s early media run and calling the moment a “privilege”. The keyword “Varanasi” has been everywhere since SS Rajamouli released the first teaser, and one detail that stood out was the trio’s easy chemistry during these early stops.

Priyanka Chopra , Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj


Why the Varanasi promotions started so early

Rajamouli likes long roads. This one is unusually early even for him. The Varanasi cast has been meeting international media almost a year ahead of the film’s release.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a selfie with Mahesh and Prithviraj. The picture spread quickly online. She noted it does not happen often that she gets to stand with two major stars from Telugu and Malayalam cinema.


How Priyanka described them

Her caption called them “legends”, a word she does not use lightly. She said promoting Varanasi with them and Rajamouli “almost a year ahead” has been “exhilarating”.

In Hyderabad last week, she joked about Prithviraj looking fearsome in his villain avatar but being the opposite in person. She added that Mahesh and her family helped her navigate the city during shooting.

Priyanka Chopra , Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj


What Varanasi shows so far

The teaser does not give the plot away. Fans have been dissecting frames, convinced there is a time-travel thread. Nothing is confirmed.

Mahesh plays Rudhra, Priyanka is Mandakini, and Prithviraj is Kumbha. One shot of Mahesh as Lord Rama has already become its own talking point. Rajamouli said it gave him goosebumps, calling the Ramayana section one of his standout creations.

Why the Varanasi buzz matters for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka switching between Hollywood and major Indian projects always draws attention, but Varanasi is different since it is her first full collaboration with Rajamouli.

Varanasi is set for a Sankranthi 2027 release and the team is expected to return to India for another round of interviews later this winter, though no dates have been confirmed.

